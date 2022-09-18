ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

4d ago
4d ago

Setting a great example for all the kids that idolize him, including his own. He should have stayed retired.

Kathleen Covich
3d ago

Not role model material. Sad the children of this generation are looking up to the anger of the wrong role models these days!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She's 'Fulfilled' & Wants Tom Brady To 'Follow His Joy' With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
Rolling Stone

How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022

The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
The Verge

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl halftime show amidst push into sports

Apple Music will sponsor next February’s Super Bowl halftime show, replacing long-time sponsor Pepsi. In a press release, the NFL says over 120 million people watched the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in February this year, which featured performances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. The New York Times reports that the NFL had been shopping the sponsorship deal around for around $50 million, though exact terms of the finalized deal were not made public.
ComicBook

OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft

Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Best betting trends to know

We are already into Week 3 of the NFL season. Can you believe it? More importantly, we've already seen some stunning betting trends and outcomes coming to fruition. Now let's keep it rolling!. For the second week in a row, FOX Sports Research had some big winners in last week’s...
Yardbarker

Best and worst NFL teams to bet on through two weeks

Buffalo Bills (2-0) Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons may be 0-2, but they've played two good teams tight in the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons backdoor covered in Week 2 thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown with five minutes left.
