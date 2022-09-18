NEW YORK -- The road to recovery in Puerto Rico will be a long one. As Hurricane Fiona continues its march, the flooding rain is still very much an issue. As CBS2's Kevin reported Tuesday, here at home there's a unified message: help is on the way. The devastation on the island nation is hard to fully grasp. Five years after Hurricane Maria, it's clear not enough was done to prepare for this storm. "Instead of getting power to the people, instead of making it a resilient grid, a locally-based grid, they're busy fighting with each...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO