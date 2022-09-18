Read full article on original website
G.G.
4d ago
This is ABSOLUTELY AWEFULL, PLEASE BE SAFE MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS,MY GOODNESS I CAN'T BELIEVE TO DAY!THIS IS HAPPENING!!!😥😔☹️😢😢BE SAFE
Rising from the ruins: Puerto Ricans reflect on progress, show "the path of what's possible" 5 years after Hurricane Maria
Vega Baja, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic flooding and sweeping power outages to Puerto Rico this week — five years after Hurricane Maria battered the island. But even as they face new challenges, many Puerto Ricans show resilience and strength as they continue to recover. Carlos...
Guzman and Burgos join efforts to aid people affected by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic
State Reps. Manuel Guzman, D-Berks, and Danilo Burgos, D-Phila., announced Tuesday they are joining forces to help people affected by severe flooding and damages caused by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The lawmakers, who lead the Pennsylvania Latino Caucus, thanked Governor Tom Wolf for deploying two...
sibfl.net
Hurricane Relief for Puerto Rico & the Dominican Republic
The City of Sunny Isles Beach, in partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, is accepting supplies for those in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic directly affected by Hurricane Fiona. Areas in both countries were impacted by extreme flooding from the storm. Donations will be accepted on Saturday, September 24 at...
Bay Staters with ties to Puerto Rico call for urgent response after Fiona
Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHELSEA - Hurricane Fiona is no longer looming over the island of Puerto Rico, but a significant part of the island is still dealing with what the storm left behind: flooding, mudslides and a loss of electricity.It's leaving many in the Boston area concerned for the well-being of their family members.A local restaurant owner in Chelsea said the government needs to step in with lasting solutions, so the people of Puerto Rico don't end up in this position again. "It's starting again, and we were praying that it does not escalate to a full hurricane," said Rosaviette Baez...
womanaroundtown.com
What to Know About Moving To San Juan
San Juan, Puerto Rico, has gotten a lot of attention in recent years as a travel destination but also increasingly as a place where you might want to move. If you’re thinking about moving to San Juan, whether it’s with your family or on your own or perhaps to retire, the following is a guide to some of the most important things you need to know about this idyllic city blending old and new.
Cleanup on Puerto Rico is slow and difficult after Hurricane Fiona
The hurricane dumped more than 2 feet of rain in some areas of the island. The rain and flooding have left a soggy mess across many homes and weary residents are starting to clean up.
Hurricane Fiona versus Hurricane Maria, from NYC Puerto Ricans
A flooded street is seen after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Sept. 19, 2022. Some 80% of islanders still don’t have electricity, and many also lack running water. [ more › ]
Hurricane Fiona now Category 3 storm; NY and NJ sending aid to Puerto Rico
Hurricane Fiona is blasting the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remain without electricity or running water Tuesday.
New York family travels cross country for daughter's life saving surgery
NBC News’ Tom Llamas has the story of one New York father who flew coast to coast across the U.S. to help his daughter get a life-saving surgery. Sept. 23, 2022.
newhavenarts.org
After Fiona, CT Puerto Rican Day Parades Put Out A Call For Help
A moment from New Haven's Puerto Rican Festival in August of this year. Lucy Gellman File Photo. When Joe Rodriguez heard that there was a hurricane headed toward Puerto Rico, his first thought was to get in touch with his family on the island. His mind, racing, went to the grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who live in Barranquitas.
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers step up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
BAY SHORE, N.Y. - From his work on cars to caring for those in need: Jose Gonzalez is now lifting spirits. The owner of New York Auto Detail in Bay Shore co-founded Jibaritos with Troops, a grassroots organization that shipped more than a million pounds of supplies to people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit back in 2017. In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, volunteers are back at it again.
Tri-State lawmakers send message to Puerto Rico: help is on the way
NEW YORK -- The road to recovery in Puerto Rico will be a long one. As Hurricane Fiona continues its march, the flooding rain is still very much an issue. As CBS2's Kevin reported Tuesday, here at home there's a unified message: help is on the way. The devastation on the island nation is hard to fully grasp. Five years after Hurricane Maria, it's clear not enough was done to prepare for this storm. "Instead of getting power to the people, instead of making it a resilient grid, a locally-based grid, they're busy fighting with each...
iheart.com
Two Local Fire Captains Among Those Sent To Puerto Rico To Aide In Recovery
Two Sacramento Fire Captains are part of a team from California sent to Puerto Rico to help with disaster relief following Hurricane Fiona. Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade tells KCRA that the teams are there to assist in clean up while distributing water and food supplies. The two local captains are part of a 15 member team of Governor Gavin Newsom's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force under the Office of Emergency Services. Most of the island is without power or running water as the storm now moves toward Bermuda. The local crews will likely be deployed for at least two weeks.
'Here we are again.' CT residents fear for family in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
People in western Connecticut with friends and family in Puerto Rico say they hope the island has an easier recovery than it did after Hurricane Maria back in 2017.
Local first-responders wait to fly to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico
BWI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Members of Maryland Task Force 1 will try again Tuesday to take off for Puerto Rico to help victims of Hurricane Fiona. The 35 members of the team have waited at Signature Aviation since early Sunday morning to take off from BWI International Airport. A spokesman for […]
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
WBUR
Checking in on relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona hits the island
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Sept. 21. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Hurricane Fiona has devastated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving hundreds of thousands with property damage and without power. Here in Massachusetts, more than 300,000 Puerto Ricans live in Massachusetts. We check in on how local relief efforts are going and get a wider historical perspective on hurricane responses on the island.
Puerto Rico's health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients. Experts say Hurricane Maria exposed an already deteriorating system. "If you ask all the players within the health care system, patients, providers and administrators, they will all agree ... Maria just showed you what is happening, but...
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in Puerto Rico, as category 1 hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, hours after strengthening to become a category 1 hurricane. More than a foot of rain is expected, which could cause "catastrophic flooding" to the island, which is also reportedly without power. The National Hurricane...
Comments / 4