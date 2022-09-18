ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Highland Park man faces firearm charge after police investigate deadly fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 4 days ago
wlip.com

Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation

(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

‘New normal:’ Boy shot in Highland Park parade shooting back home

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After months of daily rehabilitation, a life-changing surgery and more roadblocks on the road to recovery, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home. Cooper was was paralyzed waist down in the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting. According to his family’s update on his GoFundMe Page, Cooper is finally back home and trying […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

14-year-old detained for allegedly bringing gun to West Chicago High School

WEST CHICAGO - A DuPage County judge ordered that a 14-year-old boy be detained until at least his next court appearance after allegedly bringing a gun to his suburban school. On Wednesday, a School Resource Officer at West Chicago High School was notified that a student had allegedly shown off a gun while in the building.
WEST CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side

CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest

OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Arab American Action Network hosted a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July. The incident was caught on camera. The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a...
OAK LAWN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors

ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
ADDISON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Name of victim in Montgomery death investigation released

The Kendall County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery on Monday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery. The body was found in an apartment. The coroner's office did not...
MONTGOMERY, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL

