Highland Park man faces firearm charge after police investigate deadly fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline

(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.

HIGHLAND PARK, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO