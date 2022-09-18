Highland Park man faces firearm charge after police investigate deadly fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
wlip.com
Another Arrest Made in For Sheridan Death Investigation
(Highland Park, IL) Another arrest has been made in connection with a weekend death in the Highland Park area. The body of Matthew Ascaridis was found Saturday morning in the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve, and Major Crime officials say the death was the result of a violent confrontation kicked off by a group of people being loud near the 45-year-old’s residence. Earlier this week, 20-year-old Nicholas Caban (who was connected to the confrontation) was charged for having an illegal gun in his home, which was not connected to the death. Now 18-year-old Jacob Firestone has been hit with two felony counts of obstruction for allegedly attempting to conceal evidence. Additional charges are possible against the men, as the death remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Round Lake Beach woman runs illegal dental practice out of home: police
ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. - A Round Lake Beach woman is being charged with running an illegal dental practice out of her home. Round Lake Beach police say the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation notified them of a possible unlicensed dental practice in the 1200 block of Brentwood Drive.
‘New normal:’ Boy shot in Highland Park parade shooting back home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After months of daily rehabilitation, a life-changing surgery and more roadblocks on the road to recovery, 8-year-old Cooper Roberts is back home. Cooper was was paralyzed waist down in the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting. According to his family’s update on his GoFundMe Page, Cooper is finally back home and trying […]
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old among 2 charged in Humboldt Park carjacking
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in connection with an armed carjacking Wednesday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The teens, 14 and 17, are accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 31-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old detained for allegedly bringing gun to West Chicago High School
WEST CHICAGO - A DuPage County judge ordered that a 14-year-old boy be detained until at least his next court appearance after allegedly bringing a gun to his suburban school. On Wednesday, a School Resource Officer at West Chicago High School was notified that a student had allegedly shown off a gun while in the building.
fox32chicago.com
Former Waukegan police officer charged in shooting that killed 19-year-old man, wounded woman
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A former Waukegan police officer has been charged in a 2020 on-duty shooting that killed 19-year-old Marcellis Stinnette and wounded his girlfriend Tafara Williams. Dante Salinas was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of involuntary manslaughter in Stinnette's death, which took place on...
Body found in Highland Park: Man's violent lakefront death brings focus to north suburban parties
A man's violent lakefront death has brought focus to suburban beach parties.
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with armed robbery on CTA Blue Line train
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with armed robbery after an incident on a CTA Blue Line train in early August. On Aug. 7, police say the teen robbed a 28-year-old man at gunpoint while riding a Blue Line train in the 400 block of South Halsted Street on the Near West Side.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man in critical condition after shooting at Chicago gas station on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times at a Chicago gas station on the West Side Tuesday night. Police say a man, 39, was at a gas station in South Austin when two men came up and started shooting. The gunmen drove off in a white sedan southbound on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with having gun, cocaine on CTA train in the Loop
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been federally charged with illegally possessing a loaded handgun, cocaine and fentanyl on a Chicago Transit Authority train. Terrell Weathers, 29, faces one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of possession of cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 hurt by gunfire on South Side
CHICAGO - Two men were hit by gunfire early Thursday on Chicago's South Side in Chatham. Police say two men were standing on the street around 1:12 a.m. in the 7500 block of South Michigan Avenue when two suspects came out of an alley and fired multiple shots. Bother of...
fox32chicago.com
Rally held for Oak Lawn teen beaten by police during violent arrest
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Arab American Action Network hosted a rally Wednesday in support of Hadi Abuatelah. Abuatelah was beaten by three Oak Lawn police officers during an arrest in July. The incident was caught on camera. The teen ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop, and a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Cook County teen previously accused of possessing stolen vehicle, arrested again for same crime: prosecutors
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County teen who is accused of stealing three vehicles from an Addison car dealership will be detained until at least his next court appearance. The 16-year-old is charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one count of burglary, one count of theft and two counts of criminal damage to property.
Authorities identify man killed in fight on Lake Michigan's shoreline
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in a violent fight at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along Lake Michigan on Saturday.
Chicago Journal
Highland Park community seeks to help family of local business owner found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Highland Park community is seeking to help the family of a local business owner who was found dead near Fort Sheridan Beach early Saturday morning after authorities say he went to ask a group to quiet down, and a fight broke out between him and two young men.
WSPY NEWS
Name of victim in Montgomery death investigation released
The Kendall County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who was found dead in the 1100 block of Reading Drive in Montgomery on Monday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Joshua Correa, of Montgomery. The body was found in an apartment. The coroner's office did not...
fox32chicago.com
Cause still unknown in West Side explosion that hurt 8 people
FOX 32's Joanie Lum speaks with the owner of the apartment building that exploded in South Austin Tuesday morning. The owner says the explosion originated in apartment 301 where the resident was severely burned.
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old charged in string of armed carjackings, robberies
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with several armed carjackings and robberies last July in Chicago. Lance Talbert was arrested Tuesday on the Near West Side by members of the Area Four Vehicular Hijacking Taskforce. Police said they identified Talbert via "technological means" as a participant in...
October fundraiser set for boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting
A GoFundMe for Cooper and his family has raised more than $2 million.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village
CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Comments / 2