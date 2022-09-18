ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Fox11online.com

Bike the Barn Quilts event part of busy Shawano County weekend

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People in Shawano County are gearing up to take a colorful ride along scenic routes in the area. It's part of the 10th anniversary Bike the Barn Quilts event on Saturday. From a Sunburst Cross of Hope to a quilt pattern called Patchwork Heart, the eight-by-eight...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's mayor tests positive for COVID-19

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Genrich made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. He appeared through Zoom, and still chaired the meeting. The mayor told the council he tested positive Tuesday afternoon. He says he...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Improvements underway at Calumet County Park

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Work continues on improvements at a popular recreation site on the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The Calumet County Park boat landing is getting a facelift, and more campsites are being added. Park leaders say it's a way to meet a growing demand. Cooking breakfast over...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

With increased travel, Appleton airport offers business travel tips

APPLETON (WLUK) -- If you travel often for work, the Appleton International Airport has some tips. Officials invited people to Poplar Hall Wednesday to teach them about business travel. They suggest taking flights earlier in the day to avoid any disruptions. Plus, being loyal to one airline to earn certain...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Former State Rep. Weininger may join Green Bay's mayor race

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April -- and he's already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director of Administration, served...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Golden House's campaign to build new facility receives $250,000 grant

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Golden House received a boost in its fundraising goal for a new shelter. Associated Bank gave $250,000 to the Brown County organization's On the Rise Capital Campaign. The campaign's $9.5 million goal is currently at $7 million. Golden House says the new facility will support...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton schools program encourages engagement for refugees

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Merci Tuyishime is just one of the students who've benefited from Appleton school's efforts to help refugees who end up in the city. “He’s just jumped right in, and the team has embraced him," District Refugee Engagement Specialist Kelley Deuhring said. The junior from Congo has...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Sprinklers successfully put out fire at Green Bay community center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sprinklers saved a Green Bay community center from large amounts of fire damage Tuesday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, describing the incident at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Green Bay. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County

HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah Rockets play final game at 90-year-old Shattuck Stadium

NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Rockets took to the field at Neenah's Shattuck Stadium for the final time Tuesday. The stadium hosted its final football game after 90 years when the seventh- and eighth-grade teams from Shattuck Middle School took on Kimberly Tuesday night. The 1,500-seat stadium opened in 1932...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Bellin Health offering Bivalent COVID-19 Booster, Novavax Primary Series

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health says it's now offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shot for individuals 12 years of age and older at all Bellin vaccination locations. The new bivalent booster was recently approved by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization and recommended by the CDC. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UW-Green Bay reports 7th straight year of enrollment growth

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is continuing to push back against declining enrollment trends in higher education. For the seventh year in a row, UW-GB is seeing gains in enrollment across its four campuses after a UW System preliminary report Thursday showed a three percent overall gain by the school.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
GREEN BAY, WI

