PHOTOS I Fall colors begin in Northeast Wisconsin with the change of seasons
(WLUK) -- As of 8:04 p.m. Thursday it's officially fall!. The new season, of course, means leaves will be changing color in the upcoming weeks. You can find a full Fall Color Report on Travel Wisconsin's website to see where the best color can be found. And when you find...
Bike the Barn Quilts event part of busy Shawano County weekend
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- People in Shawano County are gearing up to take a colorful ride along scenic routes in the area. It's part of the 10th anniversary Bike the Barn Quilts event on Saturday. From a Sunburst Cross of Hope to a quilt pattern called Patchwork Heart, the eight-by-eight...
'Nothing's Gonna Stop Us': Starship reschedules performance at Oshkosh Arena
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An '80s rock band is changing its plans and making its way to Oshkosh this winter. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas was originally scheduled to perform at the Oshkosh Arena on July 22, but due to "unforeseen circumstances," had to reschedule for Dec. 2. Starship is best known...
Eagles Nest Boat Launch drawings revealed at Green Bay open house
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County leaders are moving forward with their plan to turn the former Eagles Nest Supper Club site into a boat landing, and on Tuesday afternoon, they unveiled a draft of the master plan for the public to see. On a portable easel in the empty...
Explore the value of the Fox River with a new free event at 1000 Islands in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- 1000 Islands Environmental Center is offering a brand new free family-friendly event on Saturday, September 24. The Focus on the Fox event is happening ahead of World Rivers Day. World Rivers Day highlights the many values of our rivers, strives to increase public awareness, and encourages the...
Volunteers needed for Rake Up Green Bay event
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Volunteer Center of Brown County is seeking hundreds of people to make the inaugural Rake Up Green Bay Event happen. Organizers hope to recruit 500 volunteers. The goal is to help people across the area with raking their yards. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign...
Green Bay's mayor tests positive for COVID-19
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Genrich made the announcement during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting. He appeared through Zoom, and still chaired the meeting. The mayor told the council he tested positive Tuesday afternoon. He says he...
Improvements underway at Calumet County Park
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Work continues on improvements at a popular recreation site on the eastern shore of Lake Winnebago. The Calumet County Park boat landing is getting a facelift, and more campsites are being added. Park leaders say it's a way to meet a growing demand. Cooking breakfast over...
With increased travel, Appleton airport offers business travel tips
APPLETON (WLUK) -- If you travel often for work, the Appleton International Airport has some tips. Officials invited people to Poplar Hall Wednesday to teach them about business travel. They suggest taking flights earlier in the day to avoid any disruptions. Plus, being loyal to one airline to earn certain...
Former State Rep. Weininger may join Green Bay's mayor race
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Former State Rep. Chad Weininger may challenge Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich next April -- and he's already taken financial steps to support a campaign. Genrich has already announced he will seek a second term next spring. Weininger, currently Brown County’s Director of Administration, served...
Golden House's campaign to build new facility receives $250,000 grant
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Golden House received a boost in its fundraising goal for a new shelter. Associated Bank gave $250,000 to the Brown County organization's On the Rise Capital Campaign. The campaign's $9.5 million goal is currently at $7 million. Golden House says the new facility will support...
Green Bay's city council decides to wait two months to vote on rebranding investment
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's city council has decided to wait before voting on whether to spend $101,000 on a rebranding initiative. The plan is to spend the next two months trying to find private money to help with the effort and taking it up again as part of the city budget process.
Appleton schools program encourages engagement for refugees
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Merci Tuyishime is just one of the students who've benefited from Appleton school's efforts to help refugees who end up in the city. “He’s just jumped right in, and the team has embraced him," District Refugee Engagement Specialist Kelley Deuhring said. The junior from Congo has...
Sprinklers successfully put out fire at Green Bay community center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Sprinklers saved a Green Bay community center from large amounts of fire damage Tuesday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department posted on their Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, describing the incident at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Green Bay. The...
Bicyclist hit by vehicle, dies in Calumet County
HARRISON (WLUK) -- A bicyclist died after he was hit by a vehicle in Calumet County. It happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court in the village of Harrison. Officials say both the vehicle and bicycle were traveling eastbound when the bicycle was struck...
Neenah Rockets play final game at 90-year-old Shattuck Stadium
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Neenah Rockets took to the field at Neenah's Shattuck Stadium for the final time Tuesday. The stadium hosted its final football game after 90 years when the seventh- and eighth-grade teams from Shattuck Middle School took on Kimberly Tuesday night. The 1,500-seat stadium opened in 1932...
FVL's offense has led it to a perfect start
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran had high hopes entering this season and behind an explosive offense the Foxes have raced out of the gates, winning every game. Last season, FVL was a member of the Bay Conference but moved to the North Eastern this season. The change was not talked about amongst the Foxes as their goal no matter what conference they're in is to win.
Bellin Health offering Bivalent COVID-19 Booster, Novavax Primary Series
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health says it's now offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster shot for individuals 12 years of age and older at all Bellin vaccination locations. The new bivalent booster was recently approved by the FDA through Emergency Use Authorization and recommended by the CDC. The...
UW-Green Bay reports 7th straight year of enrollment growth
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The University of Wisconsin - Green Bay is continuing to push back against declining enrollment trends in higher education. For the seventh year in a row, UW-GB is seeing gains in enrollment across its four campuses after a UW System preliminary report Thursday showed a three percent overall gain by the school.
Green Bay women's basketball adds former West De Pere standout Evans
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay women's basketball program has added Brehna Evans, a graduate student from St. Cloud State. Evans, who scored more than 1,000 career points at West De Pere, was one of the top point guards in the NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), and scored her 1,000th career point last season.
