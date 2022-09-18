Read full article on original website
Pound falls to 37-year low against dollar ahead of mini-budget; UK consumer confidence weakest on record – business live
Sterling weakest since 1985 against US dollar, as Kwasi Kwarteng prepares to unveil a series of tax cuts.
Spain Q2 quarterly GDP growth revised to 1.5% from 1.1%
MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Spanish GDP grew faster in the second quarter than originally estimated, compared with the prior quarter, reflecting a healthy Easter rebound from the winter months and a more robust export rise, data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Friday.
After 90 years, German bakery to close as energy costs soar
COLOGNE, Germany — (AP) — For 90 years, Engelbert Schlechtrimen's family has been baking wheat rolls, rye bread and chocolate cakes in this western German city. Next month, they will turn off the ovens for good, because they can no longer afford rising energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine.
Comments / 0