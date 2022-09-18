Read full article on original website
National Grid’s planned Greenpoint vaporizers criticized at meetings
This week, at two public hearings, North Brooklyn elected officials and many community residents slammed National Grid’s proposal to build two new gas vaporizers at its storage facility on Newtown Creek. A liquid natural gas (LNG) vaporizer, according to Cryonorm, a developer of these vaporizers, is a form of...
MTA to install security cameras in every subway car
MTA New York City Transit has received a $2 million federal grant that is expected to provide funding for the installation of cameras across the entire fleet of subway cars, enhancing security coverage and, most importantly, increasing passenger confidence in mass transit safety. The Urban Area Security Initiative, under which...
Governor Hochul Announces Work to Redesign Penn Station Anticipated to Begin in the Coming Months
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in partnership with NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak, approved a contract for the redesign of Penn Station to a joint venture led by FXCollaborative Architects LLP and WSP USA Inc., with the acclaimed British architect John McAslan + Partners as collaborating architect. McAslan + Partners designed the 2012 transformation of London's historic King's Cross Station, creating a 165-yard-long semi-circular departures concourse that integrates regional and intercity railroads with each other and with the London Underground while welcoming natural light from the sky through 1,000 glazed and translucent triangular roof panels.
Two cameras will be installed in all NYC subway cars, Hochul says
QUEENS (PIX11) — To combat subway crime in New York City, the MTA will be installing two high-quality surveillance cameras in more than 6,000 train cars, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul. “This will give New Yorkers and subway riders great peace of mind,” Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday morning in Corona. “It’s also […]
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Governor Hochul Announces MTA/LIRR Systemwide Ridership Record
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority set a systemwide ridership record, carrying more than 5.6 million riders. The subway and buses carried more than 5.2 million riders, both setting records. Subway ridership surpassed the previous record, carrying 3,734,742 last Wednesday, a 28.5 percent increase from the comparable day in 2021. Bus ridership hit the 1.5 million-mark with a preliminary total of 1,523,000 riders, which is expected to rise by approximately 15 percent when the rider count is complete.
Op-Ed: My 35-Minute Commute to Work This Morning—Across Boro Park
The gridlock in Boro Park that seems to be getting worse feels unprecedented. This morning, my commute which normally takes 10 minutes at 7:30 a.m. took thirty-five minutes. The same thing repeated itself on my return to the area an hour later. The streets are simply clogged, gridlocked. Between sanitation...
Here’s what NY is doing to prepare residents for winter’s utility bill spike
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With recent news headlines warning New Yorkers about utility price hikes, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new state actions on Thursday to best help residents’ protect their pocketbooks. The global commodity costs of natural gas, heating oil, and propane have continued to rise, resulting in utility...
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, September 22, 2022
CORRECTION & AMPLIFICATION: A spokeswoman for National Grid said in a statement earlier today that the worksite where vapors were reported “is not part of the Citizens Manufactured Gas Plant (MGP) site.” Documents from the NY State Department of Environmental Conservation describe the MGP site as being at the intersection of Smith and 5th Streets, along the Gowanus Canal; and maps from the NYC Parks Department and Google show St. Mary’s Playground sitting along Smith St. between Luquer and Nelson streets, while St. Mary’ Park is between Nelson and Huntington streets, a block away from the Gowanus Canal.
Mayor Eric Adams set to open ‘tent city’ for asylum seekers
The mayor's office provided this photo as a "past example" of what the outside of a Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will look like. Advocates raised questions about the plan's legality and expressed concern that the children would be housed in congregate settings. [ more › ]
Cops: Body of woman recovered in waters off of Staten Island park
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of a woman was recovered in the waters off of Great Kills Park on Thursday morning, according to police. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified woman whose body was spotted just before 7 a.m in the vicinity of the Great Kills Park Marina near Crookes Point, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Greenpoint vaporizer project needed for reliability and smooth transition to clean energy
The 9,400 members of Steamfitters Local 638 care deeply about leaving a livable planet for the next generation. It is with that in mind that we have testified in support of National Grid’s proposed Greenpoint Vaporizer Project. Our members are educated and trained to understand the complexities and inner...
Adams rethinks NYC’s 3-K program as it’s set to a hit a fiscal cliff
When New York City schools received more than $7 billion in federal stimulus money last year, city officials planned to spend more than a quarter of it on one of then-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature initiatives: expanding preschool for 3-year-olds. His administration, however, never outlined how the city would pay for the program once those federal dollars ran out by the 2025-26 school year, only saying that he felt confident the economy...
Housing Lottery Launches for 2817 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2817 Atlantic Avenue, a 14-story mixed-use building in East New York, Brooklyn. Designed by Peter Pizzimenti and developed by Joel Schwartz under the 2815 Atlantic Holding LLC, the structure yields 68 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $33,875 to $86,460.
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
Here Are the Newest NYC Restaurants to Be Added to Michelin Guide
Looking for a New York City restaurant that could become the next hot spot for big thing? It could be among this list. There are 28 restaurants across the five boroughs that will be added to the venerable Michelin Guide. Manhattan is home to 21 of the newest additions to...
1661 Madison Avenue Nears Completion in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is nearing completion on 1661 Madison Avenue, a eight-story residential building in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by ARC Architecture Design Studios and developed by A&R Properties Group, the structure will yield 14 rental units. Construction Experts LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located between East 111th Street to the north and Tito Puente Way to the south.
Bikers, people on illegal mopeds spotted disrupting traffic all over NYC
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of bikers and people on illegal mopeds were seen disturbing traffic on the Upper West Side on Sunday afternoon.Video shows them on Amsterdam Avenue at 98th Street, but CBS2 has learned they were spotted across the city, starting in Chelsea.Police said the group also blocked traffic on the Willis Avenue Bridge in the Bronx.People who work nearby described what they saw."They were stopping trucks, horses, pedestrians, walking," Avery Prince said. "There was a regular bike with one wheel. The front wheel was off. He was just wheeling it.""They was not in the bike lane. They take the whole street. They take actually both way of the street. This is two-way street. The whole street was full of bike, so basically the car stopped until all these guys go by and it take them at least 10 minutes to go by," said Marcos Emad, manager at Chelsea Square Restaurant.There were no reports of injuries or arrests.
Man robbed and stabbed on subway train in Brooklyn
Authorities say the man in his 20s was stabbed on a southbound No. 2 train as it approached the Winthrop Street station around 5:15 a.m.
Queens construction company leadership arrested for defrauding NYC homeless shelters
The president and vice president of a Queens contractor that was awarded $12 million in New York City contracts to do work on homeless shelters were arrested on Wednesday for ripping off the city, according to the Department of Justice.
