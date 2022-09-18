ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty

The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
Covington High student pleads guilty in attack on teacher that was posted on Tiktok

A 19-year-old former Covington High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating her teacher in a video posted to TikTok that went viral last October. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Judge Richard Swartz of the 22nd Judicial District Court sentenced Jackson to five years in prison, with four years suspended.
Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say

A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?

I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
TPSO Seeking Public for Assistance in Locating Houma Woman

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma went missing from an unknown location in Terrebonne Parish. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
