Before money laundering charge, controversy and investigations trailed New Orleans minister
For more than three decades, the Rev. Charles Southall III has led a flock of hundreds of New Orleanians, preaching each Sunday behind the vibrant red doors of First Emanuel Baptist Church in Central City. But in recent years, Southall’s business dealings have come under scrutiny, culminating last week in...
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty
The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
Covington High student pleads guilty in attack on teacher that was posted on Tiktok
A 19-year-old former Covington High School student pleaded guilty Wednesday to beating her teacher in a video posted to TikTok that went viral last October. Larrianna Jackson was charged with felony second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed. Judge Richard Swartz of the 22nd Judicial District Court sentenced Jackson to five years in prison, with four years suspended.
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
Long-time pastor of New Orleans church charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
New Orleans man arrested in connection with fraudulent insurance policies, State Police say
A New Orleans man has been accused of more than a dozen counts of insurance fraud amid a state investigation into the practices of Marrero insurance company, two Louisiana agencies announced Wednesday. Erik Sandoval-Flores, 32, was arrested and accused of 19 counts of forgery of certificate insurance in connection with...
Man killed in shooting in Village de L'Est, New Orleans police say
A man died after being shot multiple times late Wednesday in the Village de L'Est area of the city, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police at 9:08 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive (map). The injured man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said Thursday.
‘Dance of Holy Innocence’ restored at Our Lady Star of the Sea in St. Roch
Our Lady Star of the Sea churches can be found in many coastal regions, including across Europe. New Orleans’ Our Lady Star of the Sea’s parish was founded in 1911 and has offered early morning Mass, meant to welcome fishermen before they boarded their boats. But New Orleans’...
Letters: How did other New Orleans mayors travel?
I keep wondering if you expected Moon Landrieu, his son Mitch, Sidney Barthelemy, Dutch Morial, Ray Nagin, et al. to fly coach. Are there headlines recounting how much their travel cost the taxpayers? Perhaps a comparison would damn the current mayor even more. NANCY BERAULT. retired teacher. River Ridge.
Letters: LSU student's death was no 'random act'; gun was pointed at her
Regarding the article, “Police: Killing of LSU Student likely ‘random act’” on Sept. 21, the statement by police that the gunshot death of Allison Rice is a random act is disgraceful. Such a statement diminishes her life, diminishes the loss to her family and diminishes the...
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
Will Sutton: We want safe streets. But who’s going to fight crime?
There’s a lot of news about young people causing havoc, hurting and scaring people, shooting and carjacking people. Intellectually, we know that those individuals are the exception. Most of our children, teens and young adults are good people doing good things — and they stay out of trouble.
New Orleans employees to get lump-sum payments next month; funding for other pay plans unclear
Nearly 4,300 city employees will receive one-time payments equal to 5% of their salaries next month, part of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s pay plan aimed at helping manage a shrinking City Hall workforce and a public safety staffing crisis. The one-time payments are a key portion of the mayor’s $39...
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
New Orleans city programs halted due to funding freeze at Mayor LaToya Cantrell-aligned nonprofit
A nonprofit started by Mayor LaToya Cantrell has frozen its accounts after receiving a subpoena for financial records from the New Orleans Office of Inspector General, leaving several city-sponsored social programs that depend on funding from the organization in limbo. Dana Henry, an attorney representing the board of Forward Together...
Louisiana workers are still quitting at record levels; 'it's a great time to move'
Two years ago, Jason Richoux faced a choice to stick to his guns or make a move into the unknown. Richoux spent nearly 18 years in marketing and advertising, working for agencies and corporations along the way. He joined a Mandeville solar company as its marketing director in 2019. But...
Gayle Benson's Faubourg Brewing merges with 3 others to build regional craft beer powerhouse
Faubourg Brewing Co., the New Orleans-based brewery purchased five years ago by Tom and Gayle Benson, has merged with three other regional breweries owned by an Alabama private equity firm with the aim of building a regional craft beer powerhouse. The Benson Group and Wiregrass Equity Partners of Montgomery, Alabama,...
Jury is chosen in trial of Darren Bridges, accused of killing New Orleans police officer
A jury was selected Tuesday night in the first-degree murder trial of Darren Bridges, setting the stage for testimony in a highly anticipated case that has stretched on for almost five years since the shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. Bridges is accused of killing McNeil during a...
TPSO Seeking Public for Assistance in Locating Houma Woman
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking the public for assistance in locating a Houma woman that was last seen in Terrebonne Parish. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma went missing from an unknown location in Terrebonne Parish. On September 16, 2022, shortly after 2:00 pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s...
