ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Reveals Why He’s Taking 1 Day Off A Week This NFL Season After Fans’ Reaction

Everybody needs a day to just kick back, relax, and recover, and Tom Brady is no different! The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback opened up about a recent report that he’ll be getting one day off each week in the 2022 NFL season in a new discussion as part of his SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” Tom, 45, admitted that part of the decision was his many years of working hard through the whole season.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown reacts to NFL warning Bruce Arians for his actions during Bucs-Saints brawl

It's been almost nine months since Antonio Brown's wild exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets. As a refresher, the seven-time Pro Bowler stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his Bucs career (and possibly his NFL days).
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Yardbarker

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.
NFL
Yardbarker

Are The Ravens Eyeing A Replacement For Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson of the Ravens recently turned down $133 million dollars, and decided to roll the dice instead. However, is Baltimore doing the same thing for another reason?. Could it be possible that the Ravens are not sold on Jackson? Have they instructed their college scouting department to be scouring the country to replace their franchise quarterback (QB)?
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Logan Ryan
Person
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Former teammate calls Brett Favre out over alleged welfare scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has repeatedly been in headlines throughout September due to his alleged involvement in a much-reported welfare scandal regarding a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio notes that former NFL quarterback Sage Rosenfels spent time as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Saints#American Football
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

Houston, 23, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Western Illinois back in May. Dallas elected to waive Houston earlier this week. In 2022, Houston has appeared in two games and recorded two receptions for 16 yards. During his college career, Houston recorded 202 receptions...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former Steelers OC Todd Haley Claims The Receivers Have Been “Sloppy” and Need To “Clean It Up” So Far In 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making headlines all week after a dreadful offensive performance in their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots. The Steelers managed only 243 yards of offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw for only 168 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. In the later stages of the game, “Kenny” chants echoed throughout Acrisure Stadium in regards to the Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who currently is second on the depth chart. In recent weeks, fans have been quite vocal in their displeasure with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the teams’ play calling. Many of which are calling for a coaching change at the coordinator position. Although any major change like that is extremely unlikely to happen during the season, especially with a franchise like the Steelers who rarely will fire a position coach in the first place, many fans think some significant changes need to be made to the offense quickly.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy