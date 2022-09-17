Read full article on original website
wyso.org
Upcoming Rock the Vote event at The Brightside combines local music and activism
On this episode of Kaleidoscope, Kris N and Andy Ingram of Poptek records join host Juliet Fromholt to discuss Rock the Vote, an upcoming event which combines performances from local musicians with a voter registration drive. Both Kris and Andy have experience not only as musicians, but also in activism and community organizing. “We’re not gonna get rich, so we have to have other reasons to create art and create music,” they told Juliet about the intersection of music and social activism.
wyso.org
The Blues Revival - 9/18/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Blues Revival, hosted by Eric Henry:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Eric every Sunday afternoon...
wyso.org
Airwaves - Travel back in time to the ‘90’s with ‘The Dayton Scene’
The name of the show is The Dayton Scene…produced by some dudes from Illinois. Got it? These guys decided to cover the alternative rock scene in the Miami Valley circa 1991-1992. Now here is an artifact. This video from YouTube, posted (but not produced by) Big Beef Productions, is...
wyso.org
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra: Hometown Heroes at John Legend Theater, Springfield, OH, 9/24/22
Enter by September 21, 2022 to win a pair of tickets to:. Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra: Hometown Heroes at John Legend Theater in Springfield, OH, on Saturday, September 24, 2022.
wyso.org
'SwimShady' and 2 other manatees are nearly ready to leave the Cincinnati Zoo for Florida
Three manatees in the Cincinnati Zoo's rehabilitation program are almost ready to head back to their native waters in Florida. "SwimShady," "Alby" and "Manhattan" are scheduled to leave in early October. The trio garnered media attention when zoo staffers named one SwimShady — a play on "Slim Shady" rapper Eminem...
wyso.org
Jim "Pee-Wee" Martin laid to rest
Jim “Pee-Wee” Martin, a decorated WWII veteran and Greene County native who died Sept. 11 at the age of 101, was laid to rest Wednesday morning. Martin was a member of the 506th Parachute Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles.” The 101st was popularized in 2001 by the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.
wyso.org
Artists drag race belt sanders at the Front Street Galleries
People are racing power tools in downtown Dayton, Ohio. People love to race things: bicycles, cars, drones…. and yesterday, there was belt sander racing at the Front Street Galleries in Dayton. Participants go head-to-head, racing their belt sanders on side-by-side tracks. Each track is a long, straight strip of...
wyso.org
The Best of the Book Nook: 'Unlocking The Sky: Glenn Hammond Curtiss and the Race to Invent the Airplane' by Seth Shulman
Editor's Note: (Original recording made in 2002) Here in the Dayton region we consider the Wright Brothers to be the foremost early aviators because they were the guys who invented powered flight. It is rather easy to ignore some of the other less famous early aviators among their peers. One of the greatest of those men was Glenn Hammond Curtiss. Twenty years ago I talked to Seth Shulman about his biography of Curtiss. The Wright Brothers were very much a part of this story and in this book readers can obtain some rather different views of the Wrights than the ones that are the most popular and well known.
wyso.org
Dayton library sees increased push to ban books, including in Ohio
Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship as part of Banned Books Week. . Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books...
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: September 21, 2022
Abortion Restraining Order to be Extended: A judge plans to extend an order temporarily blocking Ohio’s six week abortion ban, allowing abortions to continue in Ohio into next month. The order was originally to last for 14 days. The Cincinnati Enquirer now reports that the Hamilton County judge plans to extend that through Oct. 12, citing people on both sides of the lawsuit. The judge has scheduled an Oct. 7 hearing, which is for attorneys to explain whether he should grant a preliminary injunction. That could indefinitely block the state law banning doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected. In the meantime, Ohio abortion clinics can continue to perform procedures up until a gestational age of 20 weeks.
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Dayton Rescue Plan funds going to Good Sam
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) - City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.
wyso.org
Dayton Metro Library will host 'Banned Book Week' to raise awareness of attempts at censorship
This week is Banned Books Week. Dayton Metro Library will host a series of speakers and events this week to raise awareness of attempts at censorship. Dayton Metro Library leaders say they want to foster intellectual freedom and representation in literature. Requests for libraries and schools to ban books have doubled in recent years, according to Jeffery Trzeciak, the Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library.
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
wyso.org
Dayton Public Schools optimistic about state report card, to focus on high school absenteeism
Dayton Public City Schools leaders say they are optimistic despite a less than glowing district report card for the 2021-2022 school year. On its latest report card, Dayton Public Schools earned two stars in gap closing and in progress, as well as one star in achievement, literacy and graduation. According...
