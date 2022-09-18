ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU football recruiting: Noles trending for 2023 five-star wide receiver

FSU football recruiting has been trending positively over the past few months. FSU coaches have added some quality players in the trenches and some nice-skill players. The addition of blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson Tuesday night filled a need and a boost to the 2023 class. However, the potential of adding five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has all FSU football fans waiting with anticipation.
Citrus County Chronicle

Bronson falls to Florida A&M (Tallahassee)

The Bronson Eagles fell at home to the Florida A&M Baby Rattlers Friday night by a final score of 30-9. Bronson is still eyeing its first win of the season and will get another opportunity this week when the Eagles hit the road for a matchup with Cornerstone Charter Academy, which is also winless. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
thefamuanonline.com

Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?

The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
thefamuanonline.com

Some students denied free tickets for football game

Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
thefamuanonline.com

Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus

Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
High School Football PRO

Cairo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Thomas County Central High School football team will have a game with Cairo High School on September 22, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ABC Action News

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
WCTV

UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
wfxl.com

State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County

State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
wtxl.com

Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
thefamuanonline.com

Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU

This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
thefamuanonline.com

One dead after crash on FAMU campus

Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
thefamuanonline.com

New skate club open to one and all

Florida A&M University has a strong culture of campus involvement. There are numerous student clubs and organizations with something to suit the. interests of all the students enrolled at FAMU. You can also start a club or an organization if you believe there should be one on. campus that matches...
wtxl.com

Hurricane Fiona becomes first major hurricane in the Atlantic Basin season

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona moves off the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic leaving behind widespread flash flooding and power outages. Fiona made landfall on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday morning. Now over warmer water with favorable conditions for strengthening, the hurricane has quickly gained...
