FSU football recruiting: Noles trending for 2023 five-star wide receiver
FSU football recruiting has been trending positively over the past few months. FSU coaches have added some quality players in the trenches and some nice-skill players. The addition of blue-chip linebacker Blake Nichelson Tuesday night filled a need and a boost to the 2023 class. However, the potential of adding five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams has all FSU football fans waiting with anticipation.
MiddleTennessee State HC Rick Stockstill was FSU QB vs Miami football
Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill was 0-2 against the Miami football team as the starting quarterback for Florida State in 1980 and 1981. Florida State lost 10-9 during a 10-2 season in 1980. The Seminoles’ two losses both occurred in the Orange Bowl in 1980. Oklahoma beat FSU 18-17 in the 1981 Orange Bowl Game.
How FSU unlocked the 'dominant' cheat code that is Johnny Wilson
TALLAHASSEE – Ron Dugans thought that Johnny Wilson had a chance to be "dominant." Florida State’s receivers coach, upon putting on the film to study his game once Wilson put his name in the transfer portal, saw a “really raw” player who “dropped a couple balls” but also noted the size.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Boston College: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) who have started the 2022 season on a hot streak of blow-out wins and road games as underdogs and favorites, will now look ahead to face the Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1) at home this upcoming Saturday for their second conference game of the year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Bronson falls to Florida A&M (Tallahassee)
The Bronson Eagles fell at home to the Florida A&M Baby Rattlers Friday night by a final score of 30-9. Bronson is still eyeing its first win of the season and will get another opportunity this week when the Eagles hit the road for a matchup with Cornerstone Charter Academy, which is also winless. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
thefamuanonline.com
Homecoming is approaching: Are you prepared?
The month is now September, meaning it is almost notably the greatest time of year here on the hill. Homecoming is right around the corner and students are gearing up to get their “drippiest” outfits ready for the most anticipated week of the fall semester. This time is...
thefamuanonline.com
Some students denied free tickets for football game
Football season is one of the most anticipated times of the year at Florida A&M University. The football games are a time for students to show their Rattler pride. FAMU’s student section is usually packed from top to bottom, side to side. However, at the last home game against Albany State, the rain wasn’t the only thing stopping Bragg Memorial Stadium from being packed. Many students were unable to secure a free student ticket.
thefamuanonline.com
Tallahassee students don’t feel safe living off campus
Florida’s capital is home to eight colleges with the three largest being Florida State University. (FSU), Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) and Tallahassee Community. College (TCC). According to citytowninfo.com, there are an estimated 70,000 college students in Tallahassee. who need off campus housing due to limited space on...
Cairo, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
ABC Action News
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A group of Florida A&M University students sued the state's university system Thursday claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit filed in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights Act of...
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
Dads take your child to school day
During the month of September there’s a statewide effort across Florida to get more dads and father figures to be involved with a child’s education.
WCTV
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
wtxl.com
Tropical Storm Gaston swirls in open waters of northern Atlantic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tropical Storm Gaston continues its northeasterly path Wednesday evening in the central North Atlantic. Gaston was about 700 miles west of the Azores in the eastern Atlantic, moving -northeast at 14 mph, based on statistics from the National Hurricane Center. Peak wind speeds are 65 mph.
thefamuanonline.com
Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU
This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
thefamuanonline.com
One dead after crash on FAMU campus
Students at Florida A&M University believe that a man was killed this morning in what school officials are calling a “traffic incident” on the edge of. The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the fatality, and added that the deceased was not a FAMU student. At 9:07 a.m. today, FAMU...
thefamuanonline.com
New skate club open to one and all
Florida A&M University has a strong culture of campus involvement. There are numerous student clubs and organizations with something to suit the. interests of all the students enrolled at FAMU. You can also start a club or an organization if you believe there should be one on. campus that matches...
wtxl.com
Hurricane Fiona becomes first major hurricane in the Atlantic Basin season
TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona moves off the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic leaving behind widespread flash flooding and power outages. Fiona made landfall on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday morning. Now over warmer water with favorable conditions for strengthening, the hurricane has quickly gained...
