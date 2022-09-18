Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Ag officials concerned as poultry farmers age
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A recent census of the West Virginia poultry industry alarmed agriculture officials in the Mountain State. The survey revealed a large segment of the poultry industry’s operators are about to age out of the industry. “About half the state’s growers are at retirement age. A...
West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling on Friday
Gov. Jim Justice will make two stops in Wheeling Friday. Gov. Justice will be at the Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Wheeling Streetscape Project The approximately $32 million project is a partnership between the WVDOT and the City of Wheeling that will upgrade West Virginia Route 2 on both Main Street and Market Street in the […]
Metro News
Walker named new Appalachian Power president, COO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Appalachian Power’s parent company has named a new president and chief operating officer to oversee services in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. Aaron Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who is assuming the role of American Electric Power’s executive vice president of energy services. Walker will lead Appalachian Power’s efforts regarding operations, safety, external affairs and customer services.
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia hunters’ last chance to buy deer stamps is this weekend
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resouces wants to remind hunters to buy deer stamps before archery season starts on Saturday.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
RELATED PEOPLE
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
WTOV 9
Brooke County farm a one-stop shop for fall entertainment
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — It’s the first day of fall. That means corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin patches, and much more, making places like Eric Freeland's Farm Halloween/Fall spectacular a one-stop shop. A tour will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, featuring hand-crafted scarecrows, pumpkins, witches, an alien...
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New companies are changing West Virginia’s energy economy
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s recent wave of big economic announcements marks a big change in the Mountain State. But Governor Jim Justice says some things will remain the same. This will not be a case of “out with the old, and in with the new.” But it will be a pretty significant mix. […]
West Virginia is most vape-obsessed state, study says
Residents of West Virginia are looking for vapes the most, according to a recent study using Google Trends data.
Some Pittsburgh elected officials caution against 'blue hydrogen' hub pitch
Leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, and hydrogen figures to be a key topic of discussion. While the gas is quickly gaining cache as the future of American energy, there are disagreements about what Pittsburgh’s role should be concerning hydrogen.
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woay.com
Manchin announces $1.1 million from the American Rescue Plan for three West Virginia Rural Healthcare programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The American Rescue Plan made the funding possible, strengthening healthcare services for West Virginians to support two rural healthcare providers.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases continue decline in West Virginia; three more deaths added
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total continued to decline Tuesday while health officials reported three more virus-related deaths. The active total dipped further below 2,000 for a second straight day to 1,782, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state added 442 new positive cases for the day.
West Virginia sending out $4.2M in checks to recipients
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State Treasurer Riley Moore today announced the first group of unclaimed property checks issued through the new West Virginia Cash Now program have been mailed to more than 8,000 individuals, with checks totaling more than $4.2 million on their way to mailboxes. “This is the first round of checks we’re issuing through this new, […]
WTOV 9
Construction of Wellsburg Bridge could go into 2023
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Folks constructing the newest bridge connecting the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia and Ohio were hoping to see vehicles crossing it by fall. Well, fall is almost here, and the bridge still serves as a construction site. So where does it leave us?. “First of...
Comments / 0