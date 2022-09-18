Read full article on original website
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit Today
Many Floridians enjoy old landmarks that have stood for many years, often not changing very much. After all, Florida is constantly changing, developing, and growing. So, in the time of strip malls and chain restaurants, visiting a place that looks the same as it did over 100 years ago is arguably a treat for many Floridians. The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach is an example of one such landmark.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WATCH: Huge monitor lizard climbs up Florida homeowner’s window
A central Florida homeowner spotted an unusual sight on his front porch: a huge monitor lizard peering in through a window.
Invest 98L: 2 things to watch with system that could impact Florida
Invest 98L, the tropical system that's expected to head into the Gulf of Mexico next week, reached the Caribbean Sea on Thursday and is expected to become a depression in the coming days.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is a reason why Florida is one of the most loved states in the country and that's because everybody can find something exciting to do here, no matter what their preferences are. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are three amazing ideas for a weekend getaway in Florida.
This Butterfly, Once Thought To Be Extinct, Has Shown Up in Florida Botanical Gardens and State Parks
Many Floridians like to attract butterflies to their backyard garden or to see them flying in the sunshine state's botanical gardens or national and state parks. Many of them are beautiful, and it can be relaxing to watch them.
FLORIDA PANTHER UPDATE
The Florida panther, Florida’s official state animal, has been listed as a federally endangered species since 1967. In the southeastern U.S., panthers formerly ranged throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in Southwest Florida.
10 interesting Florida quick facts
Florida is a fascinating state. I've called the state home for more than ten years now, and even though there's a ton of quirkiness going on all the time, the vast majority of this quirkiness only serves to make life just that much more interesting.
Be advised Floridians: Don't leave your fridge in your yard
Floridians, in a quest to seek answers to your most pressing and important questions, I have conducted hard-hitting and thorough research, and am presenting the results here. Believe me, I know what's weighing most directly on your mind in this regard: Can I leave my fridge in my yard? What about my washer, stove, dryer or other such appliances? What about the back alley of my apartment building downtown? Can I leave my fridge or other appliances there?
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
Tracking Invest 98-L: Will system pose threat to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Southeast Caribbean Sea. A tropical depression is expected to form in the coming days. Forecasters believe it will move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development.
Florida man accused of chasing, removing feathers from bird listed on threatened species list
A Palm Beach County man is accused of torturing a bird that is listed on Florida's threatened species list, according to an arrest affidavit.
Arrests In Brevard County: September 18, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
3 Great Seafood Places in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful places that has a lot to offer. No matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, the food scene is one of a kind and you can get anything you are craving at any time of the day. But since we are talking about sunny Florida, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood spots that you should visit, if you want to enjoy fresh and high quality food,
Wave Pushing Across Caribbean Being Watched for Possible Impact to Florida, Gulf
The tropics were quite active with three significant areas of concern including a now-major Hurricane Fiona and a system with a high chance of development further south. Hurricane Fiona became a Category 4 storm Wednesday before approaching Bermuda, while Tropical Storm Gaston will head toward the Azores in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
What are the Poorest Cities in Florida in 2022?
Some people are better off financially than others. And, depending on where you live, you may encounter the less-well-off more frequently than others. Although the average median household income for Florida is $57,703, according to the Census Bureau, some households in some Florida cities fall below this threshold or are struggling with issues like poverty or high unemployment.
Another dangerous invasive species spreading in Florida, officials proposed to get rid of them.
Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in FloridaEgor Kamelev/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. Another dangerous invasive species is spreading in Florida state.
Gov. DeSantis announces sweeping Florida tax cut plan ahead of reelection
BRADENTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a portion of his tax relief proposal for the upcoming legislative session, which would provide $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida families through multiple tax holidays if passed by the Legislature. Included in the proposal is an expansion of the annual Back to School tax holiday and permanent tax exemptions for baby and toddler items, in addition to a yearlong tax exemption on other household items families need daily.
