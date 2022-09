After a winless first three weeks of the season, the Buffaloes look to get their season back on track when conference play starts this week. The UCLA Bruins will play at Folsom Field this Saturday and stand in the way of the Buffaloes’ first win. The Bruins favored by more than three touchdowns will test Colorado’s consistency on the field. However, with the quarterback situation in flux, generating consistency might be tricky for the Buffaloes’ offense and the team as a whole.

