Crews break ground on Riverwalk San Diego
Crews are beginning to transform a Mission Valley golf course into a brand new Live Work and Play neighborhood. City leaders broke ground on Riverwalk San Diego this morning.
SUV hits, kills man on I-5 near Downtown San Diego
The California Highway Patrol reported that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the right lane of Interstate 5 around 6 a.m.
Major construction project disrupting neighbors in Little Italy
SAN DIEGO — A construction project in Little Italy has people living there frustrated, saying it’s disrupting their lives. Neighbors tell CBS 8 the work is waking them up at all hours, and they want to know if any noise ordinances are being violated. The apartment complex is...
Vehicle hits, severely injures pedestrian in San Marcos
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported.
Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
What's next for Harborside Park? Chula Vista continues to look for solutions
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A community meeting was held at Harborside Elementary School to discuss how to “Reimagine Harborside Park.”. After the recent closure of Harborside Park, Chula Vista scheduled a community meeting to gather the public’s input on what would be the best solution for that site.
San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again
SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
Study: leaking sewer is polluting the San Diego River, closing beaches
SAN DIEGO — Many of us have seen beaches forced to close due to bacteria in the water that often flows from the San Diego River. It's why people are advised to avoid swimming for about 72 hours after a big rainstorm. "Many people may not know that the...
Why gentrification has been a central discussion in Barrio Logan
SAN DIEGO — Barrio Logan is known for its vibrant Chicano History, so much so that Chicano Park houses the largest collection of Chicano murals in the world. Many of the long-time businesses and locals have been there for years hoping to keep the Mexican culture alive. Keeping culture...
Three citites in San Diego County receive funding to address homelessness
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County announced that it awarded $4.3 million to the cities of Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego to help address homelessness. The County says the three cities were the only cities to apply for what is a total of $10 million in overall funding for municipalities in San Diego County.
City finds more issues at Hodges Dam, repair timeline pushed back to 2023
SAN DIEGO — While repairing parts of Hodges Reservoir Dam, city workers found additional defects that need to be addressed, likely delaying completion of the repairs by several months, the city announced Monday. During a prior inspection, city workers identified areas in the dam wall that required repair and...
San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair
Grossmont Union High School District plans to transition to an all-electric bus fleet
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Grossmont Union High School District (GUHSD) celebrated their new state-of-the-art transportation services center Wednesday during a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting. The goal was to spotlight the district's planned transition to an all-electric bus fleet. The energy infrastructure to support the all-electric fleet was...
San Diego City Council pass 3% increase in water rates
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council met on Tuesday and passed a 3% increase in water rates to residents of the city. The water rate increase comes after the San Diego County Water Authority, San Diego's supplier of water, increased its rates by about 5% for treated water and nearly 4% for untreated water.
Police nab two catalytic converter thieves in Normal Heights
It started just before 1 a.m. when police say they found the men in the act of sawing off a catalytic converter near Monroe Ave. in Normal Heights.
One Killed, Two Others Injured in Ramona Traffic Crash
Three people were injured Monday, one fatally, in a crash in Ramona. The wreck occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. on state Route 67 at Mussey Grade Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics took the victims via ground and air ambulances to Palomar Medical Center, where one of them...
Authorities Seek Suspect in Shooting of Man Found in Fairmount Park Aqueduct
Authorities are seeking a suspect on a bicycle after a man was found with gunshot wounds Wednesday in an aqueduct in the Fairmount Park area of San Diego. Officers with the San Diego Police Department found the 35-year-old victim near the Home Avenue exit of state Route 94 at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
'Cash for Trash' is back | Program paying homeless to pick up trash in downtown San Diego
SAN DIEGO — An initiative paying the homeless to pick up trash is back in downtown San Diego. Cash for Trash pays people $2 for every bag of trash collected. "Gives folks a reason to wake up, opportunity to contribute to the cleanliness and overall environment around their surroundings," said Drew Moser, the Executive Director for the Lucky Duck Foundation.
San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
Bill Walton blasts Mayor Gloria over homeless situation in Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — Local basketball legend Bill Walton is frustrated with the homeless situation in his neighborhood. He says he's been threatened, chased, and assaulted and he's not holding back on who he blames for the problem - blasting Mayor Todd Gloria in a series of emails. Walton specifically...
