SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO