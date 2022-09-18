ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego County gas prices rise sharply again

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 5 cents Thursday to $5.529, a day after rising 6.4 cents. It is 14.5 cents more than one week ago, 23.7 cents higher than one month ago and $1.181 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego City Council pass 3% increase in water rates

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council met on Tuesday and passed a 3% increase in water rates to residents of the city. The water rate increase comes after the San Diego County Water Authority, San Diego's supplier of water, increased its rates by about 5% for treated water and nearly 4% for untreated water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego business owners fed up with homeless in community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s homeless crisis continues to grow and residents are calling out to city leaders to find a solution. Sara Krencicki owns Lashlift San Diego in the East Village. As a a business owner in Downtown, she deals with the growing homeless population on a near-daily basis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego local news

