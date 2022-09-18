Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County
YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
East valley infrastructure not ready for population growth
In coming years, the East Valley could explode in population growth. But locals there say the infrastructure is not capable of handling the growth. The population of Moxee has increased by nearly 30 percent over the last 10 years. At the same time there's more industries and commuters that are...
YPD says people aren't stopping at red lights, but they're planning on enforcing laws
Nearly three weeks ago a reckless driver, who according to police was traveling at nearly double the speed limit, when he sped right through the red light on S 16th Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard causing a four car pile up. And though no one died, today police say...
Fire danger still high as fall begins
This year's fire season has been calmer than the previous two seasons, based on comparing the amount of fires and acres burned. As of today, the Department of Natural Resources has responded to 746 fires and seen almost 61,000 acres burned. Those numbers fail to compare to the 1,872 fires...
Locals in Yakima voice their concerns at a forum held by a Yakima city council member
Yakima city council members are trying to find out what concerns community members have. Tonight, council member Matt Brown hosted a public forum. One topic that sparked a lot of discussion was the heavy drug presence in Yakima, as the city has seen a high number of drug overdose deaths in the last few years, along with fentanyl hitting the streets of Yakima.
Identities of 3 victims in drive-by and crash released
YAKIMA—The names of the three victims in the drive-by shooting and car crash in Yakima on Friday have been released. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. The driver of one of the vehicles, the 21-year-old woman, was...
Yakima Health District confirms complaints, working on getting DTG Recycle odor fixed
YAKIMA -- Multiple neighbors and hikers have voiced their concerns about smells and possible water contaminated coming from the DTG Recycling Center. Today, KIMA confirmed with the Yakima Health District that these complaints are true and they've been doing studies to try to fix the issue. They say they're working...
New low-income housing project in Yakima receives $300k in funds
YAKIMA—A low-income housing project in Yakima is getting $300,000 in federal funds. At last night’s Yakima City Council meeting, council members approved the home funds for an affordable housing project known as Fruitvale Housing. The project will provide 54 units for low-income families at 1116 Fruitvale Blvd. in...
"We really want him home," family members of Lucian still fighting to bring him back home
Today marks eleven full days since four-year-old Lucian has been missing. Today family members tell us volunteers have pretty much dwindled, they're seeing 10 to 12 volunteers a day, but the family is still holding strong, fighting to bring Lucian home. The family had a team of seven divers search...
Two drivers hospitalized after vehicle vs. semi wreck
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two drivers are in the hospital after a late night vehicle vs. semi crash in Benton County. Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with WSP responded to the collision on SR 221 at MP 4, just four miles north of Paterson. Officials said Adrian...
Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend
YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
Victim survives drive-by shooting in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE -- Police confirm at person riding in a car was shot in a drive-by in Sunnyside Monday. The victim was driving west on Van Belle Road when another car passed and the occupants fired multiple shots into the car. Police say the victim is not gang affiliated and doesn't...
Federal judge rejects James Cloud's request to dismiss murder convictions
YAKIMA—A federal judge in Yakima rejected James Cloud’s request to have his murder convictions thrown out. Earlier this year, a jury found James Cloud guilty of 4 counts of murder in the White Swan massacre. His attorney is filing to have the verdict thrown out, saying the state’s...
Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say
WAPATO—A man was fatally shot in an officer-involved-shooting early Thursday morning, police say. They say the shooting occurred at the 500 block of N. McKinley Rd. in Wapato. Officers say just before 4:30 a.m. a man crashed into a fence along US-97. They say the man then ran away...
