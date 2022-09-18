ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Two dozen adults are missing from Yakima County

YAKIMA—24 adults from Yakima County are missing, 21 of them are from the Yakama Nation. Last week, we told you about the missing children. Here is some information on the missing adults. Lawrence J. Riegel is missing from Yakima, since 2009. Kris Fowler is missing from White Pass, since...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

East valley infrastructure not ready for population growth

In coming years, the East Valley could explode in population growth. But locals there say the infrastructure is not capable of handling the growth. The population of Moxee has increased by nearly 30 percent over the last 10 years. At the same time there's more industries and commuters that are...
MOXEE, WA
KIMA TV

Fire danger still high as fall begins

This year's fire season has been calmer than the previous two seasons, based on comparing the amount of fires and acres burned. As of today, the Department of Natural Resources has responded to 746 fires and seen almost 61,000 acres burned. Those numbers fail to compare to the 1,872 fires...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moxee, WA
City
Yakima, WA
Local
Washington Cars
KIMA TV

Locals in Yakima voice their concerns at a forum held by a Yakima city council member

Yakima city council members are trying to find out what concerns community members have. Tonight, council member Matt Brown hosted a public forum. One topic that sparked a lot of discussion was the heavy drug presence in Yakima, as the city has seen a high number of drug overdose deaths in the last few years, along with fentanyl hitting the streets of Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Identities of 3 victims in drive-by and crash released

YAKIMA—The names of the three victims in the drive-by shooting and car crash in Yakima on Friday have been released. Police say a drive by shooting occurred at S. 1st St and E Yakima Ave late Friday night. The driver of one of the vehicles, the 21-year-old woman, was...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

New low-income housing project in Yakima receives $300k in funds

YAKIMA—A low-income housing project in Yakima is getting $300,000 in federal funds. At last night’s Yakima City Council meeting, council members approved the home funds for an affordable housing project known as Fruitvale Housing. The project will provide 54 units for low-income families at 1116 Fruitvale Blvd. in...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Valley#Local Life#Beetles#Localevent#Volkswagen Cars#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
KIMA TV

Two drivers hospitalized after vehicle vs. semi wreck

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Two drivers are in the hospital after a late night vehicle vs. semi crash in Benton County. Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers with WSP responded to the collision on SR 221 at MP 4, just four miles north of Paterson. Officials said Adrian...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakima Sheriff Deputies make multiple arson related arrests this weekend

YAKIMA -- This weekend, a surprising amount of arrests were made for arson and intentionally set fires - including one where investigators say a man tried to set a house on fire with his family and deputies inside. Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort says he can't even count on one...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
KIMA TV

Victim survives drive-by shooting in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE -- Police confirm at person riding in a car was shot in a drive-by in Sunnyside Monday. The victim was driving west on Van Belle Road when another car passed and the occupants fired multiple shots into the car. Police say the victim is not gang affiliated and doesn't...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
KIMA TV

Man fatally shot during officer-involved-shooting in Wapato, police say

WAPATO—A man was fatally shot in an officer-involved-shooting early Thursday morning, police say. They say the shooting occurred at the 500 block of N. McKinley Rd. in Wapato. Officers say just before 4:30 a.m. a man crashed into a fence along US-97. They say the man then ran away...
WAPATO, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy