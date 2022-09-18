ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro

By Michael DeFusco
 4 days ago

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Family and friends are taking time to honor two Attleboro teenagers who were killed in a crash Sunday morning .

People were seen dropping off flowers, candles and other items at the site of the crash on South Avenue.

The victims have been not been identified, but police said they were 18 and 19 years old.

“He was the centerpiece of our friend group,” Nick Piazza said. “I don’t think anyone has truly processed it. Everyone’s still kind of in shock … it feels like an empty hole.”

Another friend of one of the victims said he was like family to her.

“To find out I was texting him yesterday and today he’s gone … it’s just like kind of like painful to think that someone can be gone so soon and how he was taken so early,” Adyson Davenport said.

Friends and loved ones told 12 News they will be staying at the memorial throughout Sunday night, holding a candlelight vigil in the victims’ honor.

The crash remains under investigation.

