ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Neon Cactus set to reopen Saturday, Sept. 24

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neon Cactus is said to be reopening this weekend. According to the Purdue Exponent, the campus staple will open its doors to Breakfast Clubbers this Saturday at 7 a.m. The beloved bar and nightclub is coming back after two years, just in time for...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $3.79...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, IN
WLFI.com

IU Arnett offering flu shots

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett is offering patients multiple ways to get a flu shot this year. They have opened up multiple time-slots for patients to get the vaccine. Patients 12 or older can get it at the Retail Pharmacy in IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette....
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pub#Sauces#Food Drink
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
PERU, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident

Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of...
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

1 critically wounded on Washington St.

INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX59

Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
BROWNSBURG, IN
WTHR

Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
LEBANON, IN
WLFI.com

Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips

KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Vehicles catch fire at Lebanon towing business

LEBANON, Ind. — Several fire crews were on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars caught fire Wednesday night. Boone County Dispatch confirmed that around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire in the salvage yard of Zore’s Towing. They said that the flames eventually spread to other vehicles at the […]
LEBANON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy