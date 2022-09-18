Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Neon Cactus set to reopen Saturday, Sept. 24
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Neon Cactus is said to be reopening this weekend. According to the Purdue Exponent, the campus staple will open its doors to Breakfast Clubbers this Saturday at 7 a.m. The beloved bar and nightclub is coming back after two years, just in time for...
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the BP on Cheryl Lane has gas for $3.49 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Circle K on Northwestern Avenue has gas for $3.79...
WLFI.com
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
WLFI.com
IU Arnett offering flu shots
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — IU Health Arnett is offering patients multiple ways to get a flu shot this year. They have opened up multiple time-slots for patients to get the vaccine. Patients 12 or older can get it at the Retail Pharmacy in IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette....
WLFI.com
Food Finders Mobile Pantry taking place next Tuesday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — People in need of emergency food assistance can get help by heading to Ivy Tech Lafayette next Tuesday. It's hosting the Food Finders Food Bank Mobile Pantry at 11 a.m. September 27. The drive-through distribution will take place at the Lafayette Campus on 3101...
WLFI.com
Huber hopes to spoil Sheriff Goldsmith's shot at second term
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two long-time law enforcement officers want to become Tippecanoe County's top cop. News 18's is previewing important local races ahead of Election Day. Democratic Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is running for a second term against Republican Jason Huber, executive director of Tippecanoe County Community Corrections. Both...
UPDATE: Man wounded in shooting near Indianapolis church dies
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near a church by East 29th Street and North College Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. Officers were called to check around Broadway United Methodist Church. "Right now, we do know that at least three people did shoot," said IMPD Sgt. Genae Cook.
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
WLFI.com
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of...
1 critically wounded on Washington St.
INDIANAPOLIS — An incident on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning left one person in critical condition, according to IMPD. Police said it happened in the 6000 block of E. Washington Street, near the intersection with Arlington Avenue. IMPD said officers were originally called to the area in response to reports that a person […]
Late Brownsburg woman helps Fishers mom in fight of her life
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Andrea Daugherty had many talents. From making people smile, to making people feel better, she was a kind and gentle person. It was when she was finishing nursing school that she started having stomach pain. Her sister, Jenny Acton, graduated at the same time as Andrea. “Her pain just got really bad, […]
Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
WLFI.com
Greater Lafayette ranked 1st for career opportunities
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette - West Lafayette area has been ranked number one for career opportunities by Smart Asset. The study looked at the 200 largest metro areas in the country and analyzed categories such as employment, earnings, housing costs and access to career guidance. The...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
Vehicles catch fire at Lebanon towing business
LEBANON, Ind. — Several fire crews were on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars caught fire Wednesday night. Boone County Dispatch confirmed that around 8:45 p.m., a vehicle caught on fire in the salvage yard of Zore’s Towing. They said that the flames eventually spread to other vehicles at the […]
Indiana’s World-Famous Covered Bridge Festival is Everything Fall and So Much More
One of my favorite things to do in the Fall is going to the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival. I've been attending the festival for over 50 years. I used to go with my grandpa. Being at the festival brings back so many good memories. The festival takes place all...
