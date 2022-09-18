Read full article on original website
Blue Star Families work to make military members feel welcome wherever they go
NORFOLK, Va. — Making military members and their families feel welcome once they get to their next duty station is the goal of Blue Star Welcome Week 2022. The organization says it is "committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors to create vibrant communities of mutual support."
NAS Oceana remembers heroes taken as Prisoners of War, Missing in Action
There are 80,000 military members considered POW/MIA. This ceremony honored them, and prayed for their return.
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Virginia Beach dentists use FDA-approved robot to help with implant surgeries
Dr. Geoffrey Schreiber with the Eastern Virginia OMS said this device acts like a GPS. It tells doctors where to drill, and when to stop.
Interview: Williamsburg chef to compete on "Hell's Kitchen" season 21
Ileana DSilva was 23 when they filmed the upcoming season of "Hell's Kitchen." She competes on the 20-Somethings team, against a group of 40-year-olds.
Man killed in Portsmouth shooting
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Victory Boulevard 15 minutes after midnight. That's next to The Luck 757 Portsmouth.
Suspect in Portsmouth home invasion turns himself in
The home invasion of two elderly residents happened just a week ago. The whole thing was caught on camera and happened in broad daylight.
2 hospitalized after 4 cars crash in Newport News
The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared.
Widespread water outage fixed in Isle of Wight County
People in the Carrollton area of Isle of Wight County woke up without running water. The issue persisted for a few hours.
Good Samaritan in Suffolk helps Colorado youth football team reunite with misplaced jerseys
Colorado youth football coach Chris Garcia ordered new team jerseys in July. He only just got them, thanks to the help of a nearby Suffolk worker.
DOE gives $1.6 million in grants to help low-income Virginia parents afford childcare while in college
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).
Police: 16-year-old boy brought gun to Suffolk school
Officers responded to Lakeland High School when administrators told them a student may have had a weapon. The school went on lockdown.
Princess Anne's Chopra has been going the distance
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kevin Rhue still remembers the first time he saw Armaan Chopra run. “I saw a little scrawny kid running around the track in 6th grade at Independence Middle School, that’s when I knew,” said Coach Rhue who enters his 15th season coaching track and field and cross country at Princess Anne High School. “The talent that he’s got, you can’t hide it very long and it was very obvious at a young age that he had these special gifts.”
Tribe football begins season with an explosive 3-0 start
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — William & Mary football has been playing like the top 25 team that it has earned as they bolted out to a 3-0 record to start their season. There are at least eight categories in the Colonial Athletic Association where the Tribe has ranked 1st, 2nd or 3rd.
Hampton's dynamic duo work well together at quarterback
HAMPTON, Va. — In most cases for college football teams, you normally see just the main quarterback to start a game. The Hampton Pirates decided to go a different route and the results have been impressive. Back in the summer the Pirates weren't sure who would be under center...
Kecoughtan's Jackson runs for 2 scores in their 24-14 win over Menchville
HAMPTON, Va. — Kecoughtan senior running back, Kamron Jackson broke free for touchdown runs of 11 and 68 yards as the Warriors won over Menchivlle Thursday night 24-14 at Darling Stadium. The game started with each team scoring touchdowns on kickoffs in a span of :31 seconds. Warriors freshman...
W&M bolts to early 3-0 start in 2022
William & Mary recently moved up to 14th in two FCS polls this week. It's their highest ranking since 2016.
