VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kevin Rhue still remembers the first time he saw Armaan Chopra run. “I saw a little scrawny kid running around the track in 6th grade at Independence Middle School, that’s when I knew,” said Coach Rhue who enters his 15th season coaching track and field and cross country at Princess Anne High School. “The talent that he’s got, you can’t hide it very long and it was very obvious at a young age that he had these special gifts.”

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO