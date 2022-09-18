ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13newsnow.com

Blue Star Families work to make military members feel welcome wherever they go

NORFOLK, Va. — Making military members and their families feel welcome once they get to their next duty station is the goal of Blue Star Welcome Week 2022. The organization says it is "committed to strengthening military families by connecting them with their neighbors to create vibrant communities of mutual support."
HAMPTON, VA

