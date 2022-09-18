Myles Garrett felt booing by Browns fans after collapse was disrespectful: ‘We don’t want to see this stadium give up on us this early’

Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Browns Identify Fan Who Hit Team Owner Jimmy Haslam With Bottle
The incident took place late in the game during Sunday’s home loss to the Jets.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Browns Had 2 Key Returns To Practice On Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are fairly banged up right now, but that doesn't mean they can't have good injury news. Tight end Harrison Bryant and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard both returned to practice on Tuesday. Bryant has been nursing a thumb injury while Hubbard has been dealing with an illness. They...
Report: Steelers Frustrated With OC Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers are unhappy with their offense.
Browns could also be without Myles Garrett on Thursday night
The Cleveland Browns may be without defensive end Myles Garrett when they play the Steelers on Thursday night. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Garrett is dealing with a neck issue and was on the Browns’ pre-practice injury report.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
Cleveland Browns Rookie Admits He Needed To Mature
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was inactive during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets for disciplinary reasons. Not only was Winfrey held out of the game--he was also called out by star Myles Garrett, who said the fourth-round draft pick needed "to learn how to be a pro."
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
Browns Could be Down Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns could be down two very important players against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To The Browns Fan Arrest News
A Cleveland Browns fan has been arrested for allegedly throwing a bottle at team owner Jimmy Haslam. The incident occurred following the Browns' horrific 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, in which the team blew a 13-point lead in the final 1:55. The loss must have been too tough to take for one man, who took out his frustrations on Haslam.
Browns' Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and it's not yet known if the All-Pro will play in Thursday night's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews' team career...
We need to talk about Browns fans
It’s not like women who watch the NFL didn’t know this was coming. After all, we’ve been down the road too many times, seen too many fans defiantly wearing Ray Rice or Ben Roethlisberger jerseys. We’ve, against our better judgment, delved into the comments surrounding players accused of harming a woman on social media too many times, only to see that it’s not just a few bad apples who defend athletes who harm women and wish ill on the rest of us, calling us “cunts” and “hoes” and “bitches.” We’ve never been let down by underestimating the sinister nature of the NFL fan who likes a player MORE because he’s accused of brutalizing women. And happily crows about it every chance he gets.
Browns CB Greg Newsome Shows Love to Late Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins
CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome shared some love for late Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins ahead of the AFC North Thursday Night battle. Newsome entered FirstEnergy Stadium wearing a Haskins t-shirt, remembering the former Ohio State QB. Haskins and Newsome faced each other in college as Big Ten...
