ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tom Brady throws tablet in frustration during first half vs. Saints

By Tom Westerholm
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Brady and the Buccaneers still claimed a 20-10 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOXjP_0i0jzoYO00
Tom Brady of the Buccaneers throws a pass against the Saints in the first quarter. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Saints on Sunday, scoring all 20 of their points in the second half of a 20-10 victory.

Brady, however, had plenty of feelings in the first half after a frustrating sequence, and was spotted taking out those frustrations on team equipment. Brady threw for just 104 yards in the first half, and the Buccaneers entered the locker room trailing 3-0.

This wasn’t the first time Brady spiked a tablet during a game against the Saints. In 2021, he could be seen sitting on the bench and firing a tablet behind him to let off some steam.

The Buccaneers rallied in the second half, evening the score in the third quarter before exploding for 17 points in the fourth.

After the game, Brady gave a brief press conference in which he called for the last question after just a minute and a half.

“It’s an emotional game,” Brady said, in response to a question about his emotions on the field. “So I think a little better execution helps all the way around. Defense played great again, line fought hard, all the guys who were in fought hard. Tough team, really tough team. Really well-coached team we really struggle with, so it feels good to win.”

“Just emotion. Emotional game,” he reiterated to a follow-up.

The former Patriots star finished 18-for-34 as a passer with 190 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers were without one of their top passing options — wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida

Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
City
New Orleans, LA
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Boston

Raiders feel urgency to improve, get 1st win

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have played two fantastic halves of football. They just haven’t been able to put together four good quarters in the same game. Following their 24-19 loss at Los Angeles, in which they outscored the Chargers 16-7 in the second half, the Raiders squandered a 20-0 halftime lead and lost to Arizona 29-23 in overtime this past Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Saints#Patriots#American Football
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy