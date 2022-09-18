Tom Brady throws tablet in frustration during first half vs. Saints

Brady and the Buccaneers still claimed a 20-10 victory.

Tom Brady of the Buccaneers throws a pass against the Saints in the first quarter. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Saints on Sunday, scoring all 20 of their points in the second half of a 20-10 victory.

Brady, however, had plenty of feelings in the first half after a frustrating sequence, and was spotted taking out those frustrations on team equipment. Brady threw for just 104 yards in the first half, and the Buccaneers entered the locker room trailing 3-0.

This wasn’t the first time Brady spiked a tablet during a game against the Saints. In 2021, he could be seen sitting on the bench and firing a tablet behind him to let off some steam.

The Buccaneers rallied in the second half, evening the score in the third quarter before exploding for 17 points in the fourth.

After the game, Brady gave a brief press conference in which he called for the last question after just a minute and a half.

“It’s an emotional game,” Brady said, in response to a question about his emotions on the field. “So I think a little better execution helps all the way around. Defense played great again, line fought hard, all the guys who were in fought hard. Tough team, really tough team. Really well-coached team we really struggle with, so it feels good to win.”

“Just emotion. Emotional game,” he reiterated to a follow-up.

The former Patriots star finished 18-for-34 as a passer with 190 yards and a touchdown. The Buccaneers were without one of their top passing options — wide receiver Chris Godwin.