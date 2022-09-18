Column: With help, Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa shakes off bust label

Good news, football fans.

Under new head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins have untracked Tua Tagovailoa, making Sundays even more interesting in the quarterback-rich AFC.

For explosiveness, the lefty’s six-touchdown performance Sunday that featured passes to speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle rivaled the fireworks shows we've seen from bigger, strong-armed young AFC passers such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert and unflappable Joe Burrow.

Tagavailoa didn't let two first-half interceptions or a pair of 21-point deficits ruin his day. He whipped short and deep strikes to his two burners and finished with 469 passing yards against the Baltimore Ravens, leading unbeaten Miami to a 42-38 comeback victory on the road.

The Dolphins (2-0) converted 7 of 11 third downs. They scored a touchdown on all four red-zone chances.

Tua entered this season as a 6-foot question mark. He’d logged two uneven seasons after Miami had taken him over Herbert, now a Chargers star , with the fifth pick of the 2020 draft. Ownership had made reported attempts to obtain quarterback Deshaun Watson last year. Head coach Brian Flores, a former linebackers coach, spoke tersely about Tua and benched him a few times in their two years together.

In what looked like a salvage operation, the Dolphins provided Tua more assistance last offseason by hiring a former longtime offensive assistant in McDaniel (after firing Flores) and investing heavily in Hill. The All-Pro receiver abetted the Kansas City Chiefs’ two Super Bowl runs and accelerated Mahomes' transition to the NFL.

Hill joined Waddle, the sixth overall draft pick in 2021, in giving Tua perhaps the fastest and quickest NFL receiver tandem in the league’s history.

The offense has moved into the fast lane.

Against the Ravens, whose pass defense had suffered injury hits, the receiving duo combined for 22 catches, 361 yards and four touchdowns.

Although the degree of difficulty to Tua's passes didn’t compare to the better improvisational efforts of Mahomes, Allen and Herbert, it didn’t matter. Tua got the ball where it needed to go. He made sudden moves, such as when he spun away from a backside rusher and hit River Cracraft for a 2-yard touchdown.

There’s less dink-and-dunk to the offense than last year. Both Hill and Waddle, a second-year pro who was Tua’s favorite target at Alabama, created problems on intermediate in-breaking routes and deep sprints, in addition to presenting Tua underneath options.

Simply, the Ravens couldn’t keep up with Waddle (11 catches, 171 yards, two TDs) or Hill (11-190-2). One week after the pass offense went through Hill (12 targets, 5 first downs) in a defensively led, 20-7 victory against the Patriots, the Dolphins began by focusing on Waddle, who finished with 19 targets. Later they turned to Hill, who had a big second half. A busted coverage, enabling a 75-yard TD for Hill, accelerated the comeback from a 28-7 halftime deficit.

Give Tua an A-plus for the play that completed the rally. With 14 seconds left on second-and-goal from the 7, he took a shotgun snap and noticed the Ravens sent only three pass rushers. As he climbed the pocket, he darted left to create a better angle and, maintaining a downfield view, flipped a strike above a Ravens defender, allowing Waddle to snag it in the end zone.

The traits he showed on that play — mental processing, agility, athleticism and accuracy — showed that a cannon arm and tall man’s vantage aren’t essential to NFL success.

The ground game was only so-so, netting 86 yards, belying McDaniel's heavy background in the "Shanahan" system. McDaniel has played to the strengths of Hill and Waddle.

However this turns out, a much better evaluation of Tagovailoa, 24, can be made this season. For the first time in several years, the Dolphins offense is interesting to watch.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .