Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday
It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"
Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear
Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. ...
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Ugly losses adding up heading into Week 4 against the Jets
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 4 Week 4: vs New York Jets Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Oct. 2
Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday
The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
NBC Sports
Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start
Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
Fantasy Football Week 3: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em column. Week 2 of the NFL season was absolutely nuts but all good fantasy players know to channel Tom
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera on defensive personnel changes: We’re not there yet
With the exception of a Week 18 victory over the lowly Giants, Washington’s defense did not perform well down the stretch in 2021. And the club is not off to a particularly hot start in 2022 either. Though the Commanders defeated the Jaguars in Week One, they gave up...
NBC Sports
Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz
The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NBC Sports
Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous
Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
