ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cowboys Are Re-Signing Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys waived rookie wideout Dennis Houston. Roughly 24 hours later, he rejoined the team. After clearing waivers this Wednesday afternoon, Houston was signed to the Cowboys' practice squad. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News was first to report this news. Houston, an undrafted rookie out...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Matt Ryan
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Rams Signed Familiar Running Back On Thursday

The Los Angeles Rams are bringing a former player back into the fold. On Thursday, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Malcolm Brown to the practice squad. The Rams still played in St. Louis when Brown joined the team in 2015. He spent six seasons with the organization, producing 1,515 total yards and 12 touchdowns in 70 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Medicine#American Football#Espn Com
NBC Sports

Sirianni has a critical message to his players after 2-0 start

Just like that, the Eagles are everybody’s favorite team. A commanding win over the Vikings on the heels of an opening-day victory in Detroit has the Eagles 2-0 and ranked third or fourth in the NFL by USA Today, The Athletic, Fox Sports, NFL.com and the Sporting News, and either the No. 1 or No. 2 team in the NFC (behind Tampa Bay).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field

No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cowboys will see how week goes for Michael Gallup, Dalton Schultz

The Cowboys left the door open for wide receiver Michael Gallup to make his 2022 debut against the Giants in Week Three, but they won’t know if he’ll walk through it until later this week. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he likes where...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles show off balance that makes passing attack so dangerous

Eagles offensive coordinator and play caller Shane Steichen has a lot on his plate. In a way, A.J. Brown feels for him. “I think the toughest job is on the OC, Shane (Steichen),” Brown said, “because he gotta call up plays for everybody and try to get everybody involved. He has a tough job.”
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy