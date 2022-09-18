Read full article on original website
Taconic Boys Soccer Scores 15 Goals at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Reynaldo Castro scored four goals and assisted on two more Thursday as the Taconic boys soccer team defeated Pioneer Valley Christian, 15-3. Luke Murphy, Gavin O'Donnell and Ezra Ezan each scored a pair of goals, and Riley Crawford recorded two assists. Taconic (5-0-1) hosts McCann Tech on...
Agawam Boys Top Mount Greylock
AGAWAM, Mass. – Cooper Garbiel-Achorn had a goal and an assist Thursday to lead the Agawam boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Mount Greylock. Dan Warren made six saves for the Mounties. Mount Greylock (1-3-2) goes to Wahconah on Saturday.
Calvert Hat Trick, Payson's Three Assists Lift Wahconah
DALTON, Mass. — Brody Calvert had a hat trick Wednesday to lead the Wahconah boys soccer team to a 5-1 win over Lenox. Brady Payson set up goals by Sean Kays and Calvert to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at half-time. Payson picked up another assist in the...
Mount Greylock Girls Edge Hoosac Valley
CHESHIRE, Mass. -- Molly Sullivan converted a first-half penalty kick Tuesday to give the Mount Greylock girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Hoosac Valley. Mai O'Connor stopped one shot to earn the shutout in goal. The Mounties (4-0-2) host Mahar on Thursday. Hoosac Valley (3-3) hosts Ware on Thursday.
Castro Scores Four as Taconic Tops Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Reynaldo Castro scored four goals and assisted on two others Wednesday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 10-0 win over Drury. Ezra Ezan had a hat trick and set up a goal for the Thunder, who got two goals from Gavin O'Donnell and two assists apiece from Riley Crawford and Zach Sullivan.
Adam, Love Lead Lenox at Home
LENOX, Mass. — Maxwell Adam and Dennis Love were 1-2 on their home course Wednesday to lead six Millionaires in the top 10 of a four-team meet. Adam crossed the line in 16 minutes, 49.09 seconds, just more than six seconds ahead of his teammate Love. Cormac Mathews was...
Monument Mountain Girls Go 4-0 on Home Course
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Kellie Harrington and Grace Ungewitter placed first and second respectively Wednesday to lead the Pittsfield girls to a pair of one-point dual meet wins, but the big winners were the hosts from Monument Mountain in a five-team meet. Harrington finished in 19 minutes, 41.61 seconds,...
Wahconah Volleyball Improves to 6-0
DALTON, Mass. — McKenzie LaBier had six kills Tuesday to lead the Wahconah volleyball team to a four-set win over Greenfield. LaBier also recorded four blocks in the 25-9, 25-13, 18-25, 25-12 victory as Wahconah remained unbeaten this fall. Hannah Friedman served six aces and notched three kills. Jennah...
Petropulos, Mount Greylock Golfers Edge Hoosac Valley
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Hoosac Valley's Ian Capiello earned medalist honors, but the Mount Greylock golf team Tuesday pulled out a 188-192 win at Waubeeka Golf Links. On a rainy, windy day in South Williamstown, the Mounties managed to compile four scores in the 40 to secure the victory. Owen...
Mounties Pull Out Tie Against Pittsfield
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A late own goal salvaged a point for Mount Greylock as it drew against Pittsfield, 1-1, at home. It was all Pittsfield at the start of the game, and the Generals were rewarded for that pressure in the seventh minute with a great cross from Kasey Miranda into the back post that was finished beautifully by Makai Shepardson from a tight angle.
McCann Tech Harriers Drop Narrow Decisions at Mohawk Trail
BUCKLAND, Mass. — The McCann Tech boys cross country team took a pair of tough losses in a double-dual meet at Mohawk Trail on Tuesday. Emmett Johnston led the hosts with a time of 15 minutes, 32 seconds, as Mohawk Trail beat the Hornets, 24-33. In the other dual...
Tatro, Mucci Lead Hoosac Valley to First Win
And this year, it has a lot of new faces. A lot of those youngsters Wednesday got their first taste of victory with a 30-14 win over Springfield International Charter School at Renfrew Field. Kadan Tatro and Griffin Mucci each ran for more than 100 yards, and Kamarion Kastner threw...
McLaughlin Solid, Anello Eagles as Wahconah Goes to 6-0
DALTON, Mass. — Pat McLaughlin carded an even par round of 36 on the back nine at Wahconah Country Club Wednesday to lead the Wahconah golf team to a 168-235 win over Lee. McLaughlin's round was highlighted by a birdie on No. 16. "Once again, Pat McLaughlin showed a...
Monson Girls Win at Lenox
LENOX, Mass. -- Emmy Finnegan and Kendall Bodak each had a hat trick Tuesday to lead the Moson girls soccer team to a 7-2 win over Lenox. The Mustangs broke open a 1-1 game with four goals in a nine-minute span in the first half. "For first 26 minutes, game...
Wahconah Girls Score Late to Top Agawam
DALTON, Mass. – Kathryn Perrone scored with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left Tuesday to give the Wahconah girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Agawam. Perrone took a pass from Dani Barry inside the 18, settled the ball and buried a shot into the back of the net to put Wahconah up for good after the visitors had rallied to tie the game.
Monument Mountain Girls Rally to Beat Chicopee
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Iris Firth scored her fifth goal of the season to give the Monument Mountain girls soccer team a 2-1, come-from-behind win over Chicopee on Tuesday. The Pacers scored midway through the first half and took that lead into half-time. Eight minutes into the second half,...
'Bonded' Taconic Yet to Drop a Set this Fall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Brenna McNeice served up seven aces and passed out 13 assists Tuesday as the Taconic volleyball team continued its dominance of the Central League with a sweep of Sci-Tech. Nyashia Daniels recorded four kills and four aces, and Naomi Tayi had eight aces as the Thunder...
Coggins Auto Charity Golf Tournament Teed Off for Sunrise Benefit
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The first Coggins Auto Group Charity Golf Tournament teed off Friday at Mount Anthony Country Club to raise money for the Sunrise Family Resource Center. "One of our main focuses for our business is giving back to the community," said Valerie Harrington, marketing director for Coggins Auto Group. "And we wanted to come up with an event for a nonprofit or a small charity in the area that can really use a little boost. Because on their own, they would never really have the budget or people to accomplish something as large as a big fundraising golf tournament."
Health New England Awards Grants to Four Local Non-Profits
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Health New England has awarded $100,000 in grants to non-profit organizations that address inequities to improve maternal and infant health, with four going to groups in Berkshire County. The company’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) Grants went to 18 organizations in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire,...
New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
