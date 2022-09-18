BENNINGTON, Vt. — The first Coggins Auto Group Charity Golf Tournament teed off Friday at Mount Anthony Country Club to raise money for the Sunrise Family Resource Center. "One of our main focuses for our business is giving back to the community," said Valerie Harrington, marketing director for Coggins Auto Group. "And we wanted to come up with an event for a nonprofit or a small charity in the area that can really use a little boost. Because on their own, they would never really have the budget or people to accomplish something as large as a big fundraising golf tournament."

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 16 HOURS AGO