Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
Show your Bobcats or Grizzlies support — get in the PayneWest Fan Zone
BILLINGS — Are you ready to get in The Zone?. During each Montana and Montana State football game broadcast this season on the Montana Television Network, fans will be encouraged to post photos of themselves cheering on their teams to their social media channels, from where a select number will be highlighted during the telecasts.
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience
BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
montanasports.com
Montana State's Cole Aiazzi comfortable in stepping in as interim volleyball head coach
BOZEMAN — It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the Montana State volleyball program with the sudden absence of head coach Daniel Jones. Coach Jones stepped away due to undisclosed personal reasons but six-year associate head coach, Cole Aiazzi, was quickly named his replacement entering his first ever head coaching position.
montanasports.com
Montana's Camellia Xu named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week
MISSOULA — Camellia Xu, who posted shutouts of both Boise State and North Dakota State as the Montana soccer team wrapped up its non-conference schedule, was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday by the league office. The sophomore was honored for the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Billings West sweeps Skyview; Senior sweeps Belgrade
Billings West and Billings Senior took care of Billings Skyview and Belgrade, respectively, in straight sets on Thursday night. West defeated Skyview 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 and moves to 11-0 on the season, including 5-0 in Eastern AA play. Senior was equally impressive in its win over Belgrade, defeating the Panthers...
montanasports.com
Eastern AA golf: Bozeman boys set the pace on Day 1; Gallatin girls lead by 5
BOZEMAN — The horizon didn't look too promising in regards to weather but the Eastern AA golfers had only a minimal lightning delay halfway through Thursday's round that allowed them to finish a full 18 holes on Day 1 of the divisional tournament. Overall, the scores were higher at...
Reser Stadium To Feature New Lighting For 2023 Season
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Reser Stadium will feature new lighting for the 2023 season as part of the Completing Reser project that will make it a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programming and facilities for all OSU students, faculty and staff. “The new lights will have an immediate impact...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State
It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
oregontoday.net
RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19
ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened
A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A curious black bear made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood and climbed a tree. The stubborn bear refused to come down and had to be removed by Bozeman Fire. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring...
Authorities Quick To Identify Victim and Suspect in Montana Murder Case
Authorities have released the names of the victim and suspect in a Montana homicide investigation. On Monday, September 19th, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body in a camper along East River Road south of Livingston in the Paradise Valley. A suspect was arrested and taken into custody later the same day.
WWEEK
The State Highway Department Withheld Information About the Billion-Dollar Rose Quarter Project
A long-running disagreement over public information concerning a proposed $1 billion highway project is set for trial in Marion County Circuit Court next week. At issue is a seemingly straightforward question: What does the public think of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 5 at the Rose Quarter?
Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston
Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
Comments / 0