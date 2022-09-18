ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

montanasports.com

Show your Bobcats or Grizzlies support — get in the PayneWest Fan Zone

BILLINGS — Are you ready to get in The Zone?. During each Montana and Montana State football game broadcast this season on the Montana Television Network, fans will be encouraged to post photos of themselves cheering on their teams to their social media channels, from where a select number will be highlighted during the telecasts.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star tight end Hunter Provience

BOZEMAN — Montana State's latest football commitment came Wednesday from a Southern California tight end. Hunter Provience is a senior at Christian High School in El Cajon, a suburb of San Diego. He's a three-star prospect who received offers from 10 Division I programs, according to 247Sports. He becomes the ninth Class of 2023 recruit to commit to MSU.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana's Camellia Xu named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week

MISSOULA — Camellia Xu, who posted shutouts of both Boise State and North Dakota State as the Montana soccer team wrapped up its non-conference schedule, was named the Big Sky Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday by the league office. The sophomore was honored for the first...
MISSOULA, MT
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Bozeman, MT
College Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Bozeman, MT
Football
City
Portland, OR
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
City
Bozeman, MT
Local
Oregon Football
montanasports.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Billings West sweeps Skyview; Senior sweeps Belgrade

Billings West and Billings Senior took care of Billings Skyview and Belgrade, respectively, in straight sets on Thursday night. West defeated Skyview 25-13, 25-14, 25-15 and moves to 11-0 on the season, including 5-0 in Eastern AA play. Senior was equally impressive in its win over Belgrade, defeating the Panthers...
BELGRADE, MT
247Sports

Reser Stadium To Feature New Lighting For 2023 Season

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Reser Stadium will feature new lighting for the 2023 season as part of the Completing Reser project that will make it a national best-in-class football facility with year-round programming and facilities for all OSU students, faculty and staff. “The new lights will have an immediate impact...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#American Football#College Football#Fbs#Bobcat#Beavs
96.7 KISS FM

Weird And Interesting Facts About Montana State

It's always fun to learn some interesting facts about the largest university in Montana. Montana State University is considered one of the top academic establishments, not only in the Pacific Northwest, but in all of the United States. The university has grown considerably over the past several years. The student population is from all over the world, new majors, classes, and technology are becoming available, and athletics become more prominent each year.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
OREGON STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
oregontoday.net

RV Hosts Sought, Sept. 19

ODFW release – Are you an outdoor enthusiast with an RV looking for some adventure and a place to call home for a couple months? ODFW is looking for volunteer RV hosts for the Mckenzie & Cedar Creek hatcheries. We are looking for individuals or couples that would enjoy working with the public and keeping the hatchery grounds clean and maintained. The McKenzie River Hatchery is located along the McKenzie River approximately 22 miles east of Springfield, Oregon. The site area is 16 acres. The hatchery is used for adult collection, egg incubation and rearing of spring chinook. The McKenzie Hatchery program is a harvest program, used to mitigate loss of fishing and harvest opportunities due to loss of habitat and migration blockage resulting from the construction of dams on the McKenzie River. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, litter pickup, public interaction, run errands, security. Site Amenities 30 & 50 amp electric hookup, dump station, freezer space, picnic table, satellite reception, septic/sewer, shower, storage shed, washer/dryer, water. Asphalt RV Pad 40’ x 17’. The Cedar Creek Hatchery is located 1.5 miles east of Hebo off Highway 22, adjacent to Three Rivers, a Nestucca River tributary. The hatchery area is 35.33 acres. The purpose of this facility is to enhance Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead populations for various coastal streams. The facility is used for adult collection, egg incubation and for rearing of Spring Chinook, Fall Chinook, Winter Steelhead, and Summer Steelhead. General Responsibilities Assist staff with projects, building maintenance, carpentry, clean office, clean restrooms, equipment maintenance/repair, fish culture activities, grounds maintenance/lawn care, habitat improvement, lead facility tours, litter pick up, painting, public interaction, security. Site Amenities 50 am electric hookup, freezer, freezer space, picnic table, refrigerator, restroom, satellite reception, septic/sewer, washer/dryer, water. Concrete RV pad 18’ x 40’ You can learn more about the McKenzie, Cedar Creek and all ODFW hatcheries on our website https://www.dfw.state.or.us/fish/hatchery/ Sign up to become an RV Host @ https://odfwvolunteer.wufoo.com/forms/k10ap7ze1gsnba9/
SPRINGFIELD, OR
96.7 KISS FM

Special Report: Body Found in Camper South of Livingston

Early Monday morning, the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased body in a camper on East River Road south of Livingston. The incident is under investigation. Details surrounding the incident are unknown at this time, but the Sheriff’s Office is investigating it as a homicide. According to the Park Co. Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the report of a body at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning.
LIVINGSTON, MT

