New London, CT

Eyewitness News

New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges. Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street. Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine,...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New London, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
Daily Voice

Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
KILLINGLY, CT
New Britain Herald

Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel

A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly

Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
KILLINGLY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester teen fatally shot in city

HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
MANCHESTER, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says

NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle

PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
WATERTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford

An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting

All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland

TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
TOLLAND, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment

BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
BRATTLEBORO, VT

