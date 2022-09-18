Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eyewitness News
New London man arrested on drug, handgun charges
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - A New London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on multiple drug and handgun charges. Police arrested Bobby Porter 34-years-old, of New London, CT after executing a search and seizure warrant at 49 Rogers Street. Police searched the property and seized 220 grams of crack cocaine,...
Hartford man third charged in hit and run
Police responded to Alma Street July 12, around 4 AM. They discovered a man struck by a vehicle. Police said he was attempting to stop suspects burglarizing his vehicle. He’s fighting for his life.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured During Broad Daylight Shooting in New Haven
A person was taken to the hospital with injuries after a shooting on Lilac Street in New Haven Wednesday afternoon. Police said a person was shot and hospitalized with injuries, but the extent is unknown. The shooting is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.
3 Hartford men charged in Naugatuck car break-in that left a man in a coma
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Three men from Hartford are facing several charges after a July car break-in left a Naugatuck man in a coma, police said. The incident happened on July 12, just after 4:30 a.m. on Alma Street. Officers were called to the area after a report of a person being struck by a car.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New London police search for suspect in CVS robbery
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – New London police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspected robber who allegedly stole just over $400 from a CVS. Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said that a man entered the CVS on Bank Street and approached the cashier demanding the employee open the register. He told […]
Danielson Woman Killed In Head-On Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman died in a head-on crash in Connecticut. It happened in the Windham County town of Killingly at about 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS was traveling west on Westcott Road near the intersection with Mashentuck Road when it...
New Britain Herald
Man wanted in Meriden shooting found at Berlin motel
A man wanted in a Meriden shooting was found at a Berlin motel this week. Meriden police said Luis Delgado, 33, was spotted Monday, around 11:30 a.m., in the parking lot of the Rosebud Motel on the Berlin Turnpike. Police were there after receiving two anonymous calls indicating he was staying there.
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old shot multiple times in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot multiple times Thursday afternoon, according to Hartford police. Officers responded at about 4:20 p.m. to the area of 90 Sisson Ave. after hearing reports that shots were fired in the area, according to authorities. When they arrived, they found “evidence of […]
Eyewitness News
Troopers investigate deadly accident in Killingly
Killingly, Conn. (WFSB) - Troopers are conducting an investigation after a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon in Killingly. Around 2:08 PM, A 2016 Hyundai Accent GLS with one passenger was driving westbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road. A 2001 Chevy Blazer with one operator and one passenger was traveling eastbound in the opposite direction.
Manchester teen fatally shot in city
HARTFORD — A Manchester teen was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, and another man injured in the city, Hartford Police said. Ernesto Morales, 18, of Manchester was pronounced dead at an area hospital after the shooting, police said. Police said officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the...
Register Citizen
New Haven fatal hit-and-runs are 'devastating in our community,' mayor says
NEW HAVEN — In an effort to raise traffic safety awareness, city officials on Wednesday highlighted the recent arrests of two people in connection with fatal accidents. New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell, head of the department’s Motor Unit, discussed the arrests of Charles Artis, charged in connection with the September 2021 death of Michael Santiago, and Timothy Toliver, charged in connection with the November 2021 death of Stephen Rediker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
1 dead in double shooting on Broad Street in Hartford
Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in downtown Hartford Tuesday night.
Wallingford police look to identify man who stole puppy from All Pets Club
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wallingford Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who stole a puppy earlier this month from All Pets Club. Police responded to the pet store at about 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a stolen puppy. The general manager reviewed camera footage from Aug. 29 and found that around […]
1 Killed In Shooting Near CT State Capitol In Hartford
An 18-year-old Connecticut man was gunned down and killed on a city street during broad daylight and another was injured. The incident took place in Hartford around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in the area of 640 Broad St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford Police officers were dispatched...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Hartford police identify 18-year-old killed in double shooting
All eyes on the Fed on interest rate decision, a data breach, and Zuckerberg losses. That's your morning business report. An eagle fishes local river, bear rifles through trash, and another bear runs through a river. Those are the stories trending on September 21st. 51 attorneys push to stop robocalls.
Manchester man charged with vandalizing Pride sign in Tolland
TOLLAND – A Manchester man was charged Wednesday with damaging Pride flags that were attached to the Tolland Democrats sign on Route 195 near Interstate 84. David Paquette, 34, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Oct. 11.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man killed in confrontation at Vermont apartment
BRATTLEBORO, V.T. — Police say a Hartford man was shot and killed last month during a confrontation at a Vermont housing complex. The alleged shooter in the case has not been charged, but claimed he shot 32-year-old Michael R. Ledbetter Jr. after the Connecticut resident tried to force his way into his home on Aug. 19. He is facing federal drug and gun offenses in connection with the incident.
51-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Car In East Granby
A 51-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car struck him in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of East Granby on Rainbow Road eastbound near Larch Drive at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Connecticut State Police said. A 2010 Hyundai Elantra struck the...
Comments / 0