PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.

WATERTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO