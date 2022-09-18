Read full article on original website
Music for Seniors: Fantastic traditional live country music concert THIS FRIDAY-free!
The Lancasters are a group of multi-talented musicians fronted by Knoxville local, Gray Lancaster. Classically trained in opera and musical theater, Gray’s versatile voice will whisk you back in time to the music you love from great classic country artists like Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and many more. Put your boogie shoes on and be ready to sing (and dance!) along to your favorite country tunes like “Stand By Your Man,” “Walking After Midnight” and of course “Rocky Top!”
Pigeon Forge hosting its first bluegrass festival
The inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The evening celebration features an all-star lineup of award-winning, legendary, and beloved artists. A special presentation and rare appearance by Doyle Lawson will be a highlight of the evening featuring...
More fall festivities to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are more fall festivities this weekend for you and the family to Find Your Fun!. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival kicks off on Friday. Guests will be able to check out fall-themed displays throughout the park. New this year is the Hoot Owl Hollow which will feature owl-themed pumpkin displays. Season ticket holders can get a sneak peek of the displays on Thursday. It opens to the public on Friday.
Annual Wears Valley Fall Festival to take place in October
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 9th annual Wears Valley Fall Festival presented by Keep Sevier Beautiful will host an autumn getaway for guests in October. The festival, located at 3179 Wears Valley Road, includes sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, activities, entertainment, children’s events and food. Guests can participate in the fun from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday but will close at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
Flies, unlabeled chemical bottles found in popular Gatlinburg restaurant
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
Turkey Creek getting you ready for Fall
FARRAGUT Tenn. (WATE) – This staple shopping hotspot is doing more than you know. Pinnacle Turkey Creek are ready to enter the Fall season with you with a full list of events to get in on. On Saturday, October 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Harvest Jam...
East Knoxville kitchen launches free family meal pilot program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville company, Real Good Kitchen, has recently launched a pilot program with the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center and the Shora Foundation to provide more than 100 free meals to 24 families over the course of seven weeks during the summer. Each family received a healthy meal...
Sevierville named a top fall fishing destination
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 5 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
4,000-pound pizza oven on wheels gives Jefferson County a taste of Italy
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee
Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
Sevier County volunteer celebrates her 100th birthday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Age is no factor for Mary Shy, who just turned 100 and is still helping others. Shy is still volunteering with Sevier County Food Ministry. When you first meet Shy, you’ll realize she’s anything but shy. “I’m glad you recognize that,” she said.
Here's how to watch the Florida-Tennessee game and where you can park in Knoxville on game day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange or white depending on where you are watching from inside the stadium. You can find out which color your section should wear at checkerneyland.com. Fans in the North End Zone Party Deck are encouraged to wear white.
Hand, foot, and mouth outbreak in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
Young-Williams asks for donations to help serve thousands of animals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
6 free things to do in Morristown Sept. 23-25
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall.
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville neighborhood adopted Tennessee Tom The End Zone Gnome as their mascot and good luck charm. Tennessee Tom is a supersized gnome with the same color orange as the Vols. He is about 4 feet high with a big power ‘T’ on his head.
