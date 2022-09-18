ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, TN

Comments / 3

Related
WSMV

Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Alaska State
City
Dover, TN
Dover, TN
Crime & Safety
radionwtn.com

Update: Suspect In Custody

Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEF

Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wkdzradio.com

Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire

A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Fire destroys Hazel tobacco barn

HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel. The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.
HAZEL, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy