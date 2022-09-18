HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel. The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.

HAZEL, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO