Read full article on original website
Related
WSMV
Alaskan officials end formal search for missing Tennessee man
UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (WSMV) – An Alaskan search and rescue team has formally suspended its search for a Tennessee man who has been missing in the Last Frontier since late August. The North Slope Borough Search and Rescue team formally announced Monday night the decision to formally suspend the search...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville woman allegedly threatened daughter with a gun
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Clarksville Police arrested Collanthia Andrews, 33, of Clarksville and charged her with aggravated child abuse and neglect after the woman allegedly pointed a gun at her own daughter and threatened her life. Police said in an affidavit that the incident, involving a 12-year-old girl, took place...
2 charged following Clarksville smoke shop robbery
Several days after a clerk was stabbed during a smoke shop robbery in Clarksville, authorities announced that two men were taken into custody in connection with the incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Update: Suspect In Custody
Update: Sheriff Josh Frey said the suspect is in custody. Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the anyone that might have information on the location of Adam Holland to please contact the sheriff department. Holland is a suspect in several thefts recently in the Buchanan...
WSMV
Tornado recovery assistance meeting held for Christian County residents
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Long-Term Recovery Group for Christian County organized a meeting for residents with unmet needs following the tornadoes from December and January. The meeting was held at City Hall in Pembroke. The United Way of the Pennyrile helped organize the group of civic organizations, individuals,...
Montgomery County baby hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
WDEF
Jury convicts members of Mongols Motorcycle Club in Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – A federal jury has convicted six members of a biker gang with a racketeering conspiracy in Clarksville. The charges involves murder, kidnapping, drugs, extortion, witness tampering and money laundering. They were members of the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club. The trial took three...
fox17.com
Humphreys County police determine no threat at Waverly Central High School after rumors
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — There was a rumor that a threat of violence has been made at Waverly Central High School (WCHS), the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office reported. The sheriff's office said it was determined that a threat was never made involving mass violence after school officials along...
Infant injured in hit and run Monday in Clarksville
Mongomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run involving an infant who crawled into a roadway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wkdzradio.com
Trigg County Home Severely Damaged In Fire
A home on Ridgewood Drive in Trigg County was severely damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon. Trigg County Emergency Manager David Bryant says the fire started with the stove and quickly spread to the rest of the single wide mobile home. The owner was able to get out of the...
WSMV
Six members of Clarksville motorcycle gang found guilty on federal charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Six Clarksville men have been convicted on several federal charges, including murder, for their involvement with the Clarksville chapter of the Mongols Motorcycle Club, prosecutors announced Monday morning. A federal jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern, 43,...
Child found safe after father leads TN officers on multi-county chase
A baby is safe and sound and his father is in jail after a multi-county chase involving five law enforcement agencies in Middle Tennessee.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fire destroys Hazel tobacco barn
HAZEL – Calloway County Fire-Rescue battled its first tobacco barn fire of the season Monday afternoon north of downtown Hazel. The fire occurred near the intersection of Meyers and Lavender streets and was called in around 1:30 p.m. CCFR Deputy Chief Zach Stewart said the barn, which collapsed as volunteer firefighters attempted to extinguish the wall of flames, contained about five acres of dark-fire tobacco.
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
Man arrested after leading Stewart County deputies on pursuit
A man was arrested Saturday in Stewart County after leading police on a pursuit that ultimately ended in a crash.
Popular Tennessee swimming hole poses hidden danger
A favorite swimming hole for some poses a hidden danger for others.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Comments / 3