NBC 29 News
CATEC and Charlottesville architecture firm partner for United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 21, the 31st annual United Way Day of Caring kicked off with projects all across central Virginia. CATEC celebrated the event by partnering with Candace M.P. Smith Architect, a Charlottesville architecture firm, for this year’s project: a new mural on its auto service technology shed.
NBC 29 News
CATEC and community leaders discuss partnerships to help students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, community leaders and businesses came together to discuss ways they can partner together and support students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools. “All the business owners that are here are talking about having students working with them, and how impactful...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Parks & Rec. hosts trail cleanup for United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welld Health employees are using the United Way Day of Caring to help out Charlottesville Parks & Recreation. The department hosted a trail maintenance effort at Forest Hills Park Wednesday, September 21. “We’re here with Welld, who signed up to help us at Forest Hills Park,...
NBC 29 News
UVA showcases portraits from Holsinger Collection of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th century
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A single picture can tell you a thousand words. That’s what the University of Virginia is hoping to do with a new exhibit that features thousands of images of portraits of African-Americans during the time of the Jim Crow era in central Virginia. The Holsinger...
NBC 29 News
UVA launches program to increase public service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a program that aims to make UVA synonymous with service. The program will let students explore what it takes to be involved in public service, collaborate, and create effective communications. “I think this program is doing is really harnessing all...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Youngkin administration has released the 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The guidelines address the treatment of transgender students, and are intended to replace the established 2021 Model Policies. One point...
NBC 29 News
JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square. With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people. “We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more...
NBC 29 News
CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia. Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S. “In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary...
Decertified deputy sues Hanover NAACP for defamation
A former Hanover County sheriff’s deputy who was decertified is suing the county's local NAACP branch and its president for defamation.
NBC 29 News
UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage. Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal. These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we...
10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond
Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
Pennsylvania Amish-Mennonite Co-Business Owner Killed In Virginia Plane Crash
A devout Christian and co-owner of an area business died in a plane crash in Virginia on Wednesday, Sept. 14, authorities say. Kevin James Esh, 30, of New Holland, was piloting a Piper PA-32 Cherokee when his plane burst into flames as it crash into a field near Charlottesville, Virginia on Wednesday around 11:30 p.m., according flight data and Virginia state police.
NBC 29 News
Apex Clean Energy donates $1 million to the city’s affordable housing fund
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Apex Clean Energy is pledging $1 million to support affordable housing in Charlottesville. “I took a tour of all the projects that I’m working on and learned about what a tremendous cause this is, to provide affordable housing for people in Charlottesville,” CEO Mark Goodwin said.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
Charlottesville Police investigating homicide
Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a suspected shooting homicide that occurred near Market Street Park.
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
pagevalleynews.com
Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad
September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
