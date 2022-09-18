ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

CATEC and community leaders discuss partnerships to help students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, community leaders and businesses came together to discuss ways they can partner together and support students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools. “All the business owners that are here are talking about having students working with them, and how impactful...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA launches program to increase public service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a program that aims to make UVA synonymous with service. The program will let students explore what it takes to be involved in public service, collaborate, and create effective communications. “I think this program is doing is really harnessing all...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square. With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people. “We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Axios Richmond

10 must-do fall activities in and around Richmond

Pumpkin spice lattes are back, which means it's time to work on your fall bucket list. Here are some ideas to get you started.1. Go apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard.The family-run orchard has been around for more than 100 years, with U-pick peaches and apples. After your apple-picking adventure, grab some apple cider doughnuts from the country store and get a slushie from the Bold Rock taproom.Apples are available mid-August through November. You can find the varieties currently available here.Details: The orchard is open 9am-6pm daily, and tickets are required on peak fall weekends. You can buy them here....
RICHMOND, VA
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
HARRISONBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Collision, wreck on Shenandoah Valley Railroad

September 19, 1889 — Two freight trains on the Shenandoah Valley Railroad came in collision at Buena Vista station, last Thursday, making a bad wreck of two engines and a number of cars, killing instantly one of the firemen, James Callian, a young man of Roanoke. The northbound freight,...
LURAY, VA

