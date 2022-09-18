Read full article on original website
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
Tekashi69’s Girlfriend Arrested for Allegedly Punching Him Outside a Restaurant
The girlfriend of a rapper who snitched on the Bloods found herself in Miami jail Monday after he told police she punched him in the face. Tekashi69, who agreed to a 2020 plea deal with the feds over a series of gang robberies and shootings in exchange for testifying against his associates in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was seen arguing with his girlfriend Rachel Wattley outside of the Miami restaurant Kiki on the River. Wattley, also known by her rap name Jade, was witnessed by a nearby security guard throwing several swings at her boyfriend, and reportedly left a minor injury on Tekashi’s left cheek. Wattley is being held at Miami-Dade jail on a battery charge related to the domestic violence. The whole incident, which began inside the restaurant but spilled onto the street, was reportedly caught on security camera footage from inside the establishment, according to TMZ. The pair have been together for three years and have a 7-year-old child together.
Wild video shows huge fight between 2 women inside NYC bodega that sparked a fatal hit-and-run of a disabled innocent bystander, 59, just moments later
A street fight between two women inside a New York City bodega involving wild punching and wig-pulling, led to the hit-and-run death of a disabled man when he was mowed down by one of the brawlers who drove into the sidewalk to take out her foe. The fracas, which was...
Shocking moment woman throws punches at opponent in brutal fight at Notting Hill Carnival
THIS is the shocking moment a topless woman threw punches when a fight broke out at Notting Hill Carnival. It's thought the brawl broke out at 8pm on Sunday in Latimer, Ladbrooke Grove in West London. Footage shared on social media shows two women, one wearing a black tank top...
‘Home Alone’ Actor Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman in His Apartment
New York City officials are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who played bullying elder brother Buzz McAllister in the Home Alone series, according to CNN. Lisa Smith, Ratray’s accuser and former friend of 15 years, was inspired to notify prosecutors of her 2017 complaint against Ratray after hearing about his December arrest in Oklahoma, related to a domestic violence charge involving his ex-girlfriend. In that incident, Ratray allegedly choked his ex and said “this is how you die,” according to the police affidavit. Smith alleges that the actor drugged and raped her in his Manhattan apartment on Sept. 21, 2017. In an interview with CNN, Smith said that she was told prosecutors closed her case under a false assumption that she didn’t want to press charges, and that she was “devastated” authorities did not fully investigate the allegations when she initially came forward. Ratray denied the allegation, insisting that they didn’t have sex. Read it at CNN
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
Federal Jury Awards $100 Million to Man Who Was Left Paralyzed After Being Tasered by Police
Four years after an encounter with police left him paralyzed, a 65-year-old Atlanta man scored a victory in the courtroom last week, with a federal jury awarding him $100 million. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a jury on Friday ruled that police officer Jon Grubbs used an unreasonable amount of force...
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
Washington woman shoots 2 burglars breaking into her home: police
A Washington woman shot two burglars who tried to break into her home early Thursday morning, according to police. Two males attempted gain entry into the woman’s residence in the 14600 block of 1st Ave S. in Parkland, Washington around 4 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.
White Woman Arrested After Pulling Gun On Black Women In Pennsylvania Mall
A witness says the food court 'emptied out' when the woman pulled the gun from her purse.
Ashley Tropez from ‘Beyond Scared Straight’ found dead in abandoned home with suspect arrested in California
A WOMAN who appeared on the program Beyond Scared Straight as a teen has been found dead in an abandoned home, said police. The body of Ashley Tropez was found inside a home in Victorville, California with “traumatic injuries” on Friday said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs
A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
Group hunts, ambushes, and shoots officer in stomach: Police
At least three men were arrested after they tracked down, ambushed, and shot a police officer Wednesday in Tennessee, authorities said.
Shocking Video Shows Black FedEx Driver Attacked, Called Racial Slurs
'I was just shocked. To me, it didn't make any sense,' FedEx driver Tirrell Lipsey said of the incident.
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
Woman Arrested For Outstanding Restaurant Bill Says Arrest Was Due To Her Looks
There’s always something going on in the Sin City of Las Vegas. Last week, officers arrested a 28- year- old woman at Harry Reid International Airport because she didn’t pay her bill at a restaurant. They took her to the Clark County Detention Center. Bizarrely, Hend Bustami claims...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
