Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart 1961~2022
Charlene “Char” Kay Minehart, age 61, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Penn Medicine (University of Pennsylvania) Hospital, Philadelphia, PA. Charlene was born in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, May 5, 1961 to the late Charles E. and Dolores G. (Lowans) Minehart. Char had a true passion for rescuing...
Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022
Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022
Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn 1944~2022
Raymond “Ray” Francis Kuhn, 77 of Biglerville, PA passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, September 17th, 2022 at his residence. Born December 28th, 1944 in Biglerville, PA. He was the son of the late Raymond G. and Elsie (Noel) Kuhn. Ray graduated in the Class of...
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
Roy R “Short” Seville obituary 1947~2022
Roy R “Short” Seville, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Short was born on November 8, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Merrill W. and Edith V. Keefer Seville. Short...
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
Dennis W Breighner obituary 1945~2022
Dennis W Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr., 90, of Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 7, 1932 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Elizabeth Peters Rosenberry. His beloved wife, Marianne Köher Rosenberry, preceded him in death. A US...
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
John Eric Danglo obituary 1990~2022
John Eric Danglo, 32, formerly of Shippensburg, recently of Dover, departed this life on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 8, 1990, in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, a son of Debra Danglo-Griffis. John was currently working at Tristate Commercial Doors and Services, Gettysburg. A...
Pauline E Nethkin obituary 1922~2022
Pauline E Nethkin was born February 8, 1922 in Doylesburg, PA . She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Price) Crouse. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 100. She married her husband, Arthur M. Nethkin June 8, 1940. He passed away December 27,...
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
Charles R Miller obituary 1928~2022
Charles R Miller, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Born October 20, 1928 in Mont Alto, PA, he was a son of the late Robert and Mildred Snider Miller. His beloved wife, Kay Kibbe Miller, preceded him in death on April 8, 2020.
Tennis falls at Dickinson, 9-0
The Shippensburg University women’s tennis team dropped a non-league match at Dickinson on Tuesday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Red Devils. Shippensburg (1-1) struggled to take control of each game but battled. The No. 1 doubles pair of freshman Corrine Markovich (Johnstown, Pa./Central Cambria) and sophomore Brooklynn Rupert (Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area) collected two games while the No. 2 doubles pairing of junior Brighid Cantwell (Lancaster, Pa./Hempfield) and sophomore Kendall Winters (Lancaster, Pa./Lampeter Strasburg) won three games.
F&M Trust celebrates first location in Maryland
F&M Trust, an independent community bank based in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate its first community office in Maryland at 83 W. Washington St. in Hagerstown. The full-service bank opened July 1 and features a lobby for walk-in customers, as well as commercial, mortgage, and...
