Studs and duds from Jets incredible comeback victory in Week 2

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Absolute insanity. Seriously, how can you describe what happened in the final two minutes between the Jets and the Browns? Such an incredible finish as the Jets score two touchdowns in the final two minutes with no timeouts left to stun the Browns, 31-30. Let’s talk about some studs and duds from this one.

Stud - Garrett Wilson

Is there anyone else worthy of the No. 1 stud spot here? The Jets were criticized for not using Wilson enough in Week 1 against the Ravens. They certainly used him in Week 2.

Wilson was targeted 14 times and caught eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner with just 22 seconds left. The Jets have opened up a whole new layer to their offense and it can only grow from here. There really isn’t too much to say. Wilson was a monster Sunday and a big reason for the win.

Stud - Corey Davis

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson capped off the incredible comeback, but Corey Davis helped start it. He broke through the Browns secondary and was wide open, Flacco hit him and Davis went 66 yards for the score to get the Jets back within six.

Before that touchdown, Davis had one catch for 17 yards. They were his only catches of the day, finishing with two catches for 83 yards. But sometimes, one big catch is all it takes. That’s exactly what happened here. So while many will remember Wilson’s heroics, and understandably so, let’s not forget it was Davis that started the run.

Stud - Jets special teams

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis will get the glory for the two fourth-quarter touchdowns. But the Jets’ special teams deserve huge recognition as well for their fourth-quarter heroics.

Early in the fourth quarter, Greg Zuerlein etched his name in the Jets history books, kicking a 57-yard field goal, which tied him with Chandler Catanzaro for the longest field goal in Jets franchise history. That kick pulled the Jets to within three, at 17-14.

After the Davis touchdown, the Jets needed the onside kick. Thanks to the trio of Braden Mann, Will Parks and Justin Hardee, the Jets recovered the onside kick.

Finally, following the Wilson touchdown, Zuerlein kicked the game-winning extra point. So even though the kick was 24 yards closer, it was that much more important and Zuerlein came through in the clutch. Football truly is a three-part game.

Oh, and of course, how could we forget the fake punt executed by Braden Mann to Jeff Smith on the drive that led to the first touchdown from Garrett Wilson?

Stud - Joe Flacco

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As crazy as it is, Joe Flacco really willed this team to victory. The 37-year-old somehow found a little more gas left in the tank. His final numbers: 26/44, 307 yards, four touchdowns. He posted a 110.7 QB rating. He had just a 74.8 QB rating against the Ravens. A major improvement as he looked more comfortable and actually had more time in the pocket, even though he was sacked twice.

But without some key throws, the Jets are never in this position to make the comeback. Flacco deserves a lot of credit for this one.

Stud - Mike LaFleur

Yes, we’re listing a lot of studs here, but in that sort of game, it’s hard not to. But we have to show some love to offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. He let Garrett Wilson get his feet wet last week before letting him loose this week. He also did a great job of getting the ball to his other playmakers and making things more comfortable for Flacco. The Jets really attacked the Browns secondary and did a great job of scheming against Myles Garrett.

Garrett did have a sack, but overall, the Jets stayed away from him and still found a way to keep the offense successful, for the most part. Certainly still some things to clean up, namely taking care of the ball and drops. But credit LaFleur for getting the offense in better shape than last week.

Stud - Jets fans

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Jets fans have suffered through a lot. Last week was utter disappointment and the fans had a right to start questioning everything. But they stuck through it and the Jets delivered for them today and have given them hope again. And the timing couldn’t be any better because next week, the defending AFC champions come to town as the Jets host the Cincinnati Bengals. The fans will be out in full force for that one. Give yourselves a round of applause, Jets Nation.

Dud - Jets tight ends

Unfortunately, there is one group of players that deserve the dud label this week and that is the tight ends, particularly Tyler Conklin.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Yeboah got the call-up from the practice squad but hardly made a squeak in this game if at all. Jeremy Ruckert had a target and he dropped it.

However, Conklin nearly made the epic comeback not even possible. Conklin nearly caused disaster with a late fumble with three minutes left that could have all but iced the game for the Browns. Fortunately, rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell recovered the fumble. Conklin also had a drop earlier in the game.

That’s two fumbles already for Conklin, but luckily, neither of them was lost. Conklin had a strong summer, but so far, it has not completely translated over to the regular season. We’ll see if the Jets keep trying him or if C.J. Uzomah starts getting more work in the passing game.

