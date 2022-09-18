ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Élodie Yung Teases Arman and Thony’s Future in Season 2: ‘Things Are Slipping’

(Spoiler alert: This article contains frank conversation about the premiere episode of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2.) Élodie Yung is aware of your #Armony posts. “The Cleaning Lady” star portrays the titular mother, undocumented immigrant and cleaner who is unwittingly dragged into the criminal underworld of Las Vegas after witnessing a murder in Season 1 of Fox’s hit drama. But in Season 2, the actress teased, her character Thony De La Rosa is more “empowered” in her covert syndicate role, leading her to become further entangled with the charismatic kingpin Arman Morales (Adan Canto).
TheWrap

What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?

Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
TheWrap

‘Heartstopper’ Adds 4 Actors to Cast as Season 2 Filming Begins

“Heartstopper” Season 2 is in production with four new actors joining the cast. Leila Khan has joined as Sahar Zahid, a Higgs school student; Jack Barton plays David Nelson, Nick’s older brother; Bradley Riches takes on the role of James McEwan, a Truham school student; and Nima Taleghani plays Mr Farouk, a Truham school teacher.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That Trump Mourned Queen Elizabeth II by Going to Burger King

We all know how much Donald Trump loves McDonald’s – but Jimmy Fallon thinks he probably made an exception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “Of course everyone’s talking about this today: Leaders, dignitaries and politicians from around the world gathered in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth,” the host of “The Tonight Show” set up in his monologue on Monday.
TheWrap

TheWrap

