Read full article on original website
Related
Former ‘Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Reveals He Has Bipolar Disorder
The actor shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, Im doing the best I can
Sarah Michelle Gellar Explains What Lured Her Back to the Horror Genre for ‘Wolf Pack’
The series' star and executive producer reveals she "at first had no intention of saying yes"
‘The Amazing Race’ Q&A: Phil Keoghan Explains Season 34’s Biggest Changes
The host of the CBS reality competition tells TheWrap about the excitement ahead as the show kicks off outside of the U.S. for the first time ever
‘The Cleaning Lady’ Star Élodie Yung Teases Arman and Thony’s Future in Season 2: ‘Things Are Slipping’
(Spoiler alert: This article contains frank conversation about the premiere episode of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2.) Élodie Yung is aware of your #Armony posts. “The Cleaning Lady” star portrays the titular mother, undocumented immigrant and cleaner who is unwittingly dragged into the criminal underworld of Las Vegas after witnessing a murder in Season 1 of Fox’s hit drama. But in Season 2, the actress teased, her character Thony De La Rosa is more “empowered” in her covert syndicate role, leading her to become further entangled with the charismatic kingpin Arman Morales (Adan Canto).
RELATED PEOPLE
Ellen DeGeneres Protege Greyson Chance Says He Was ‘Abandoned’ by ‘Manipulative’ Host
Greyson Chance is speaking out about being “abandoned” by his former mentor Ellen DeGeneres, who essentially gave the musician his claim to fame when she hosted him on “The Ellen Show” after his rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi” went viral on YouTube in 2010.
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Come Out on Disney+?
Another new “Star Wars” series is arriving imminently, but “Andor” is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Set years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” this new series is devoid of Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters and instead focuses on the regular, working-class people who are sparked to ignite a rebellion in the lead-up to the events of George Lucas’ iconic “A New Hope.”
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Review: Florence Pugh Shines as Olivia Wilde Provokes
Pugh and Harry Styles star in Wilde's satiric and somewhat frantic psychological thriller
‘Fire Island’ to Receive Gotham Awards Ensemble Tribute for Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang and Cast
Andrew Ahn's acclaimed LGBTQ+ dramedy premiered on Hulu earlier this year
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC7 Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle Exits in Latest LA Local News Departure
Miracle did not indicate where she is going next, and did not appear to get an on-air signoff
Billy Eichner and Paul Rudd Resurrect ‘Billy on the Street’ to Convince Straight People to Watch ‘Bros’ (Video)
“Bros” writer and star Billy Eichner brought back his popular comedic segment “Billy on the Street” with special guest Paul Rudd as a promotional video to round up crowds of straight people and convince them to go see his movie, hitting theaters starting Sept. 30. The first...
‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 First Look Shows Lily Collins Living Her Best Life (Photos)
But we still dont have a premiere date yet
‘Heartstopper’ Adds 4 Actors to Cast as Season 2 Filming Begins
“Heartstopper” Season 2 is in production with four new actors joining the cast. Leila Khan has joined as Sahar Zahid, a Higgs school student; Jack Barton plays David Nelson, Nick’s older brother; Bradley Riches takes on the role of James McEwan, a Truham school student; and Nima Taleghani plays Mr Farouk, a Truham school teacher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Cobra Kai’ Leads Netflix Top 10 as ‘The Crown’ Season 2 Enters List
On the English films list, the Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke-starring "Do Revenge" debuted at No. 2
Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot Finds Its Writers
WandaVision filmmaker Matt Shakman is attached to direct
Logan Lerman Joins Joey King in Hulu Limited Series ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’
Logan Lerman will star alongside Joey King in Hulu’s developing limited series “We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel, TheWrap has learned. Lerman will portray Addy, a Polish and Jewish 25-year-old who lives in Paris as an engineer, but who also builds...
‘Catherine Called Birdy’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Modern Sensibilities Clash With Medieval Coming-of-Age Tale
The filmmaker has no apparent feel for the characters, the humor or even the visuals in this adaptation
10 TV Shows ‘House of the Dragon’ Fans Are Also Watching Right Now | Chart
If you're into HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel, data shows you'll probably enjoy these series too
Fallon Jokes That Trump Mourned Queen Elizabeth II by Going to Burger King
We all know how much Donald Trump loves McDonald’s – but Jimmy Fallon thinks he probably made an exception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “Of course everyone’s talking about this today: Leaders, dignitaries and politicians from around the world gathered in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth,” the host of “The Tonight Show” set up in his monologue on Monday.
‘SNL’ Sets Miles Teller, Megan Thee Stallion and Brendan Gleeson as First Hosts for Season 48
Kendrick Lamar and Willow will join as musical guests, and Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty for her episode
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0