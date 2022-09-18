(Spoiler alert: This article contains frank conversation about the premiere episode of “The Cleaning Lady” Season 2.) Élodie Yung is aware of your #Armony posts. “The Cleaning Lady” star portrays the titular mother, undocumented immigrant and cleaner who is unwittingly dragged into the criminal underworld of Las Vegas after witnessing a murder in Season 1 of Fox’s hit drama. But in Season 2, the actress teased, her character Thony De La Rosa is more “empowered” in her covert syndicate role, leading her to become further entangled with the charismatic kingpin Arman Morales (Adan Canto).

