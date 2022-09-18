Read full article on original website
Donna L Singley obituary 1958~2022
Donna L Singley, 64 of Biglerville, PA passed away at her home on Monday, September 19, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Gettysburg, PA on August 5, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. & Sara (Yingst) Singley. Donna is survived by her husband of 44...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022
Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle obituary 1970~2022
On 9/19/2022, Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle, loving husband and father of three, died after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 52. Although diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, Jeff had subtle symptoms of the...
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Roy R “Short” Seville obituary 1947~2022
Roy R “Short” Seville, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Short was born on November 8, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Merrill W. and Edith V. Keefer Seville. Short...
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr. obituary 1932~2022
Jesse B Rosenberry Jr., 90, of Roxbury, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 7, 1932 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Jesse B. and Elizabeth Peters Rosenberry. His beloved wife, Marianne Köher Rosenberry, preceded him in death. A US...
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
Charles R Miller obituary 1928~2022
Charles R Miller, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Born October 20, 1928 in Mont Alto, PA, he was a son of the late Robert and Mildred Snider Miller. His beloved wife, Kay Kibbe Miller, preceded him in death on April 8, 2020.
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022
Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
Roy J Dangler obituary 1940~2022
Roy J Dangler, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the York Hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Scotland, PA on July 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Mervin L. and Nellie Clippinger Dangler. Roy was a 1959 graduate of CASHS. He went...
Thomas Allen Andree obituary 1962~2022
Thomas Allen Andree, 59, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born December 7, 1962 in Washington, PA, he was a son of Douglas N. Andree, Sr. of Florida and the late Joan Marie Pounds Andree. A graduate of the Chartiers-Houston High School, Tom went on...
William H Cressler obituary 1937~2022
William H Cressler, 85, of Shippensburg, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born Thursday, August 26, 1937 in Shippensburg, PA. William was a son of the late Frank S. and Anna Mary Brinkerhoff Cressler. Bill was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Shippensburg and attended the King...
Raymond L Bream obituary 1941~2022
Mr. Raymond L Bream, 81, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 1, 1941 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Raymond G. and Margaret (Brown) Bream. He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of...
Harmon Glenn Piper obituary 1934~2022
Harmon Glenn Piper, 87, of Greencastle PA, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2022. He was born at home on October 4, 1934, in Amberson, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Eckenrode) Piper. In addition to his parents,...
