ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022

Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022

Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022

Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022

Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chambersburg, PA
Chambersburg, PA
Obituaries
City
Roxbury, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022

David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
DELHI, NY
Franklin County Free Press

Dennis W Breighner obituary 1945~2022

Dennis W Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
GETTYSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Us Army#Veteran#Cremation#Letterkenny Army Depot
Franklin County Free Press

Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022

M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022

Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
NEWVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022

Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Franklin County Free Press

Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022

Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022

Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022

Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022

Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Roy J Dangler obituary 1940~2022

Roy J Dangler, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the York Hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Scotland, PA on July 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Mervin L. and Nellie Clippinger Dangler. Roy was a 1959 graduate of CASHS. He went...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy