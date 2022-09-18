Read full article on original website
Corinne E Barges obituary 1954~2022
Corinne E Barges, age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Chambersburg, PA. Corinne was born on October 23, 1954, in McConnellsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Willis F. and Lela June Bechtel Doyle. Corinne is survived by...
Shirley Ann Miller obituary 1946~2022
Shirley Ann Miller, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Born June 29, 1946 in Chambersburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Mildred (Knipple) Wright. She is survived by two children, Lisa (Wright) Marszalek and her late husband...
Jean Marie Carson obituary 1967~2022
Jean Marie Carson, 55, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born July 23, 1967 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of Doris Jean (Ridout) Carson and the late Otis Lee Carson. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High...
Paula Olinger obituary 1947~2022
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University...
David Allen Dandignac obituary 1959~2022
David Allen Dandignac (62) passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 19, 2022. David was born in Delhi, New York on October 23, 1959. David is survived by his wife, Lourdes Dandignac; two sons, Bradley and Mitchell Dandignac; two granddaughters, Mila Beaver and Rayne Dandignac; three stepchildren, Raquel, Diana, and Nicolas Allinger; mother and father, Phyllis and Ralph Dandignac; sister, Sandra Mokay.
Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle obituary 1970~2022
On 9/19/2022, Jeffrey “Jeff” M Hottle, loving husband and father of three, died after a long battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) at the age of 52. Although diagnosed with ALS in April 2017, Jeff had subtle symptoms of the...
Roy R “Short” Seville obituary 1947~2022
Roy R “Short” Seville, age 74, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Short was born on November 8, 1947, in McConnellsburg, PA, the son of the late Merrill W. and Edith V. Keefer Seville. Short...
Dennis W Breighner obituary 1945~2022
Dennis W Breighner, 76, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 29, 1945 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late William and Elva (Keckler) Breighner. Denny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Schriver) Breighner.
Jean Smith Horn obituary 1930~2022
M. Jean Smith Horn, 92 passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 in Erie, Pennsylvania. Born on September 9, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Sarah Haulman Smith and was the youngest of 10 children. Jean graduated from Chambersburg Senior High School in 1949. She worked for many years at...
Constance L “Connie” Costilow 1937~2022
Constance L “Connie” Costilow, 85, of Newville, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on August 23, 1937, in Harrisburg, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Williams. Her father passed away from black lung when she was a small child.
Marie C Hershey obituary 1933~2022
Marie C Hershey, 89, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Friday, September 16, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Harry and Frances (Williams) Dooley. Marie married John M. Hershey, Jr., on October 2,...
Charles R Miller obituary 1928~2022
Charles R Miller, 93, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2022 at his home. Born October 20, 1928 in Mont Alto, PA, he was a son of the late Robert and Mildred Snider Miller. His beloved wife, Kay Kibbe Miller, preceded him in death on April 8, 2020.
Larry Dean Calimer obituary 1938~2022
Mr. Larry Dean Calimer, 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg. Born May 31, 1938 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Sylvester H. and Mary Louise (Daley) Calimer. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area. Mr. Calimer graduated...
Pauline E Nethkin obituary 1922~2022
Pauline E Nethkin was born February 8, 1922 in Doylesburg, PA . She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Price) Crouse. She passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at the age of 100. She married her husband, Arthur M. Nethkin June 8, 1940. He passed away December 27,...
Esther Elizabeth Weaver obituary 1929~2022
Esther Elizabeth Weaver (Rudolph), 8777 Molly Pitcher Highway, Shippensburg, PA 17257, born January 28, 1929, died on September 18, 2022, at the age of 93 years, 7 months, and 21 days. Esther was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church. She was the daughter of Virlus F. and Susanna E. (Horst)...
Lorraine C Barkdoll obituary 1937~2022
Mrs. Lorraine C Barkdoll (Hampton), 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 7, 1937 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Frances C. (Shockey) Hampton. She and her husband, the late Richard...
Wesley E Negley obituary 1941~2022
Wesley E Negley, 81, of Shippensburg, passed away the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1941 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Kenneth Eugene and Nellie Mae (Barrick) Negley. Wesley retired from Shippensburg University as a plumbing foreman after 35+...
Neva J Everts obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Neva J Everts (Poper), 74, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, in her home. Born November 1, 1947, in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Ruth E. (Halstead) Poper, and the last of her immediate family. She graduated from Greencastle...
Roy J Dangler obituary 1940~2022
Roy J Dangler, age 82, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at the York Hospital on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Scotland, PA on July 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Mervin L. and Nellie Clippinger Dangler. Roy was a 1959 graduate of CASHS. He went...
