FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
villages-news.com
Suspect attempts to blame brother in theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s
A suspect attempted to blame his brother in the theft of $1,000 worth of paint at Lowe’s in Lady Lake. A total of $1,023 worth of paint was stolen from the store on Sept. 5. The suspect was captured on video surveillance with a cartload of paint near the self-checkout before he quickly left the store without paying for the merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sherif’s Office. The suspect got into a white Ford van. A detective tracked down the van, whose owner identified a man “who works for him on occasion,” the report said. The van’s owner said he would bring in that individual to meet with the detective.
villages-news.com
Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office
An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
villages-news.com
75-year-old Villager back behind bars after single day of freedom
A 75-year-old Villager who spent 11 days in jail this month landed back behind bars Wednesday after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was released at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday from the Sumter County Detention Center where she had been lodged on a probation violation. A representative from the public defender appeared in Sumter County Court on Tuesday asking for his client’s freedom. She was sentenced to time served and released from jail.
villages-news.com
Village of Sanibel woman jailed after violating her probation
A Village of Sanibel woman has been jailed after violating her probation. Francine Ocello Jackson, 57, was booked without bond Tuesday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Jackson had been arrested last year with methamphetamine tucked inside her bra. The Queens, N.Y. native was also driving on a license which had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine.
villages-news.com
Woman retrieves gun from nightstand and fires at alleged attacker
A woman retrieved a gun from a nightstand and fired at an alleged attacker during an altercation in Oxford. The woman said that she had been attacked by 54-year-old Gene Edward Wine who struck her in the face “multiple times” and picked her up and slammed her to the ground, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said she scratched, pushed and hit him to try to get him off of her. Wine left the room and when she believed he was re-entering the room, she “grabbed her firearm and discharged one round” in his direction. The “point of impact” was in a dresser and Wine was not struck by the bullet.
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park police arrest suspect after pursuit ends at Circle K in Lady Lake
Fruitland Park police arrested a suspect after a pursuit ended at a Circle K convenience store in Lady Lake. Quinton Lamont Stanley, 40, of Apopka, was driving a black Nissan pickup at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer began following Stanley’s vehicle and saw him throw a clear plastic bag out the passenger side window.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom arrested after alleged post-game attack
A football mom was arrested after an alleged post-game attack in the parking lot at South Sumter High School. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
Man driving on suspended license nabbed with drugs in Wildwood
A man driving on a suspended license was nabbed with drugs in Wildwood. Anthony Joseph Tafoya, 32, of Ocklawaha, was driving a blue Chrysler Town & Country van on Tuesday on County Road 223 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate had expired. During a traffic...
villages-news.com
Woman who drank at town square won’t be prosecuted in alleged altercation
A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages won’t be prosecuted in an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Sept. 2 with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.
villages-news.com
Good Samaritan ripped off after attempting to help woman with car trouble
A Good Samaritan was the victim of theft after attempting to help a woman with car trouble. Vanessa Ivette Torres Oquendo, 51, of Ocala, was having having car trouble this past Friday at the TA Travel Center on State Road 44 in Wildwood when a man offered to help her, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. They moved the vehicle from the TA Travel Center to the Red Roof Inn parking lot.
villages-news.com
National Night Out set at First Responders Recreation Center
This year’s National Night Out will take place at First Responders Recreation Center. The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the new recreation center. The event will include police and fire displays, food and a chance to meet local first responders and law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Burned-out headlight bad luck for driver behind wheel with suspended license
A burned-out headlight proved to be bad luck for a driver behind the wheel with a suspended license. Aneshiana Fantasia Taylor, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a white Jeep at about 1:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Rolling Acres Road when an officer noticed the vehicle’s driver’s side headlight was not operable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wisconsin snowbird gets breath test thrown out in golf cart DUI
A Wisconsin snowbird who drove a golf cart down County Road 466A won an important round in court after her breath test was tossed out in her driving under the influence arrest. Colleen Marie Beardsley, 54, of Franksville, Wis. is set to go to trial on the DUI charge on...
villages-news.com
CDD 2 Q&A session will focus on upcoming fire district vote
The next Community Development District 2 question-and-answer session will focus on the upcoming vote on the creation of The Villages Independent Fire Control and Rescue District. The meeting will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 at El Santiago Recreation Center and will be hosted by Supervisor...
villages-news.com
Rentals are great for big families visiting The Villages
I have a large family and my mother, who has been a resident for 17 years, has over 20 grandchildren. We have used rentals a lot to come for visits. Without this option, mom would get many fewer visitors. Lori Hawkins. Village of Belvedere.
villages-news.com
Roger Lyman Beales
My Soulmate was called home at dawn, September 9th, 2022. How does one convey the gift of their life in mere words? I was truly blessed when Roger Lyman Beales came into my life 52 years ago. Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 26th, 1947, to Mary Havens and Roger Webb Beales and became the beloved brother of Mary Janet Beales. Later, Rog would spend many years of his young life in Severna Park, MD. As a young man, he was an adventurer, who enjoyed motorcycling cross country and competitions, cave diving, boating and all things nature, especially the ocean. He was what they would call a deep thinker especially about life, yet possessed a unique sense of humor, a love for the environment and peace.
villages-news.com
Stanley Misiorski
Stanley Misiorski, of The Villages, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at E.W. & Lucille Cates House, a Hospice house in Marion County. He was 81. Stan was born on October 24, 1940, in New Britain, CT to Jessie (Sumoski) and Stanley Misiorski (both deceased). He attended the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He held a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and served for 23 years in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War and earned a Bronze Star. After retirement, he worked for 23 years for the Secretary of the Army in Washington, DC.
villages-news.com
Gerald S. Bannock
Gerald S. Bannock, 72, passed away peacefully on September 19 with family members by his side at his home in Summerfield, Florida, after a short battle with cancer. He was a resident of the Stonecrest Community since his retirement in 2015. Jerry was born on January 24, 1950, to the...
villages-news.com
Sandhill Crane In The Village Of Pine Hills
This beautiful sandhill crane almost seems to be posing for the photographer in the Village of Pine Hills. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
Barbara Minnix Niemeyer
Barbara Minnix Niemeyer, 87 yrs. old. Born March 23, 1935 in DeKalb County, Alabama to Jake Minnix and Avo Traylor. Preceded in death by parents, only brother-Bobby Minnix of Centre, and son-in-law-Jason Bell of Jacksonville, Fl. Survived by : 2 daughters, Rhonda (daughter) and son-in-law Harry Sherrer of The Villages,...
