The Windows Club
How to reclaim space after upgrading Windows 11
In this guide, we show you how to reclaim space after upgrading to Windows 11. Whether you have upgraded from Windows 10 to Windows 11 or from Windows 11 to Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2, this post will help you. Windows 11 has been available for an upgrade since the last year. If you are running your PC on Windows 10, you can update it to Windows 11 for free if all the system requirements are met. It is common that when we upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10. it will take up a lot of storage space on your drive. The good news is that you can free most of the space occupied by Windows 11 after the upgrade in easy ways. As most of the space is occupied by files from previous Windows versions, and log files, you can remove them safely using the built-in features of Windows 11.
The Windows Club
Wireless Display not working on Windows 11/10
If the wireless display is not working on Windows 11 and Windows 10, follow these tips to get it working again. There could be multiple reasons why it is not working on your computer. Here we have consolidated some of the issues and solutions so that you can fix the problem.
The Windows Club
How to disable PowerShell v2 in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to remove or disable PowerShell v2 using Local Security Policy, PowerShell or Windows Features in Windows 11/10. It is still enabled in Windows systems, and this can be used to bypass event logging by threat actors. So it is best to disable it.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800f0806 Error while downloading or installing Windows 11 Updates
We see updates on Windows frequently that come with security upgrades, bug fixes, and new features. Whatever it is, they can be downloaded and installed automatically and manually, if we choose to. Most of the users are able to install Windows updates automatically without any issues on their PCs. Some users face errors while downloading or installing Windows updates. They can be fixed easily and continue installing the updates. If you are facing download error 0x800f0806 while installing Windows 11 updates, this guide is for you. We have a few solutions that can help you fix the error 0x800f0806. Many people have faced this error while upgrading to Windows 11 Version 22H2.
The Windows Club
How to find CPU cores and threads in Windows 11/10
If you want to find the number of CPU cores and threads in Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, here is how you can do that. There are multiple ways to find the number of CPU cores and threads on Windows 11/10, and this article explains most methods. You can follow any one of them to get the job done.
The Windows Club
Screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10
Screen flickering issues on Windows are common, especially while playing games. Many things can trigger them, and one must take action before things get out of hand. Today, we will be looking at possible solutions you can implement to fix the screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10.
The Windows Club
How to add a Picture in PowerPoint from iPad or iPhone
This post will show you how to add a picture in PowerPoint on your PC or Mac device from an iOS mobile device with the help of Microsoft Office 365 apps. Microsoft 365 has been made available to Android and iOS platforms as well. As a result, collaborating work on multiple devices, including mobile platforms, has become possible. If you are working on a PowerPoint Presentation and want to add a picture when on the go, then this article is for you. Please note that the instructions given in the article are specific to iOS users (iPhone & iPad).
The Windows Club
What is MSIXVC Folder? How to delete MSIXVC Folder?
What is MSIXVC Folder? Can I delete it? How to delete the MSIXVC Folder? This post answers these questions. You may not have noticed the MSIXVC folder until you need to free up space on your Windows PC. MSIXVC is an abbreviation for Microsoft Installer for Xbox Virtual Console. It stores the disk images of the Xbox games on your Windows 11/ 10 PC. It takes up significant space (sometimes, in hundreds of GBs), leaving you to wonder if you could delete the MSIXVC folder.
The Windows Club
How to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint
Microsoft PowerPoint is known worldwide for presentations, whether to show business ideas or schoolwork. The Graphic Format tab is a tab that appears when you insert an icon from the illustration group into your PowerPoint slide. In this tutorial, we will explain how to use the Graphics Format tab in PowerPoint.
The Windows Club
How to download and install Google USB Driver in Windows 11/10
If you want to perform an Android Debug Bridge (ADB) debugging with Google devices, the Google USB Driver is required for Windows. For all other devices, Windows drivers are provided by the respective hardware manufacturer. In this post, we walk you through the steps on how to download and install Google USB Driver on Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer.
The Windows Club
Excel freezes when copying and pasting
Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used applications across the globe. Sometimes, a simple action such as copying and pasting cells might put an Excel sheet into a frozen state. The occasional occurrence of this issue can be easily resolved. However, if you are facing this issue more than occasionally, you need other solutions. Read further to know what to do when Excel freezes when copying and pasting.
The Windows Club
How to enable or disable Snap Layouts when you drag window to the top
If you want to enable or disable Snap Layouts when you drag the window to the top in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. This feature is available in Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and later. If you have updated your computer to the latest version of Windows 11, you can follow this guide to turn on or off Snap Layouts when you drag the app windows to the top of the screen.
The Windows Club
How to use Insert key to paste Text into Word quickly
If you want to quickly paste Text into Word, you can use the Insert key instead of Ctrl+V. Although it is not enabled by default, you can turn this feature using Word Options, Local Group Policy Editor, and Registry Editor. Let us see how to do this. To use the...
The Windows Club
How to get the Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the latest version of Windows 11, the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. Microsoft’s aim with this new feature update is to continue to deliver innovation and value to Windows users, a demographic that spans over 1.4 billion users. In this article, we will guide you through the process of upgrading to the Windows 11 2022 update on your PC.
The Windows Club
EXCEPTION_ON_INVALID_FILE Blue Screen on Windows 11/10
Some PC users have reported the issue whereby when booting their system or while using the computer, the Windows 11 or Windows 10 system randomly crashes and displays the EXCEPTION_ON_INVALID_FILE Blue Screen error. This post provides the most applicable solutions to fix this error. Upon investigation, it was discovered you...
The Windows Club
Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 not installing
Microsoft has released the first Feature Update for Windows 11. It is Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. Microsoft has introduced some new features in Windows 11 22H2 update, like the UI of the Task Manager has completely changed. More features will be rolled out later. You can install this Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 via Windows 11 Settings, by downloading Windows 11 2022 Update ISO from Microsoft website, or by using the Windows 11 Installation Assistant. If Windows 11 2022 Update is not installing on your system, follow the suggestions provided in this article to fix the problem. I also experienced errors while clean installing Windows 11 2022 Update on my HP Notebook. I will also share my experience and tell you what I did to resolve the error.
The Windows Club
How to rollback or downgrade Windows 11 2022 Update
Microsoft has released the first Feature Update for Windows 11. This update is called Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2. If you have installed this update and for some reason, you want to go back to the previous Windows build, you have to rollback or uninstall Windows 11 2022 Update. In this article, we will show you how to rollback, uninstall or downgrade Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2.
The Windows Club
Alt+Tab not working for Games and Apps [Fixed]
Using Windows gets much more convenient with the help of keyboard shortcuts. One such popular keyboard shortcut is ALT+TAB. It allows you to jump from one Window to another quickly and conveniently. Also, it comes in handy for applications that run in full-screen modes, such as games. But what if the Alt+Tab is not working? Well, that can be a serious issue. But not to worry, here are some quick fixes you can try.
The Windows Club
Mount ISO option missing in Context Menu of Windows 11/10
Windows 11/10 OS comes with a built-in feature to mount an ISO file to access the content stored in that image file. When you right-click on an ISO file, a Mount option is visible there. Clicking on that option mounts the ISO image and a new drive letter is assigned to it. But some users have complained that the Mount ISO option is missing in the context menu of their Windows 11/10 system. It might have happened after some update or installing a tool. Whatsoever would be the cause, this post will help you bring back the Mount ISO option as well as use other options to mount the ISO files.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Teams GIFShell Attack and How to protect yourself
Chances are you have not heard of the GIFShell attack that was done through Microsoft Teams. From what we have gathered, hackers exploited legitimate configurations and features that haven’t been set correctly. We hope that security teams from within the many organizations around the world take note of this attack ad hardened configurations in their SaaS-based apps.
