BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stat leaders from win over Louisiana Monroe

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama looked good on both sides of the ball in Week 3’s matchup against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. The Crimson Tide cruised their way to a decisive 63-7 victory over the Warhawks on Saturday. Interestingly enough, the offense, defense, and special teams units each put points on the board.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs followed up his impressive showing a week ago with yet another impressive performance in Week 3. Outside linebacker and potential Heisman candidate Will Anderson played very well. Altogether, the Crimson Tide looked dominant on Saturday.

Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at the box score from Alabama’s Week 3 victory over the Lousiana Monroe Warhawks.

Passing

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young:

13 of 18

236 yards

3 TDs

2 INTs

Rushing

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Roydell Williams: Eight carries, 58 yards, 1 TD

Jamarion Miller: Four carries, 51 yards

Jase McClellan: Six carries, 47 yards

Jalen Milroe: Two carries, 42 yards

Jahmyr Gibbs: Nine carries, 36 yards

Trey Sanders: Four carries, 35 yards, 1 TD

Jonathan Bennett: Two carries, 12 yards

Bryce Young: Three carries, 6 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Jahmyr Gibbs: Four receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD

Traeshon Holden: Three receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD

Cameron Latu: Three receptions, 51 yards

Ja’Corey Brooks: One reception, 29 yards

Jermaine Burton: One reception, 16 yards

Amari Niblack: One reception, 15 yards, 1 TD

Kick/Punt returns

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Kool-Aid McKinstry: Five punt returns, 139 yards

Brian Branch: One punt return, 68 yards

Isaiah Bond: One punt return, 34 yards

Jahmyr Gibbs: One kick return, 57 yards

Defense

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Demarcco Hellams: Eight tackles

Brian Branch: Five tackles, one sack, 1 INT

Will Anderson: Five tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD

Henry To’oTo’o: Four tackles, one sack

Deontae Lawson: Four tackles, one sack

Jaylen Moody: Three tackles

Terrion Arnold: Three tackles

Byron Young: Two tackles, 0.5 sacks

Dallas Turner: Two tackles

Malachi Moore: One tackle, 0.5 sacks