BOX SCORE BREAKDOWN: Alabama stat leaders from win over Louisiana Monroe
Alabama looked good on both sides of the ball in Week 3’s matchup against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks. The Crimson Tide cruised their way to a decisive 63-7 victory over the Warhawks on Saturday. Interestingly enough, the offense, defense, and special teams units each put points on the board.
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs followed up his impressive showing a week ago with yet another impressive performance in Week 3. Outside linebacker and potential Heisman candidate Will Anderson played very well. Altogether, the Crimson Tide looked dominant on Saturday.
Roll Tide Wire will now take a look at the box score from Alabama’s Week 3 victory over the Lousiana Monroe Warhawks.
Passing
Bryce Young:
- 13 of 18
- 236 yards
- 3 TDs
- 2 INTs
Rushing
Roydell Williams: Eight carries, 58 yards, 1 TD
Jamarion Miller: Four carries, 51 yards
Jase McClellan: Six carries, 47 yards
Jalen Milroe: Two carries, 42 yards
Jahmyr Gibbs: Nine carries, 36 yards
Trey Sanders: Four carries, 35 yards, 1 TD
Jonathan Bennett: Two carries, 12 yards
Bryce Young: Three carries, 6 yards, 1 TD
Receiving
Jahmyr Gibbs: Four receptions, 65 yards, 1 TD
Traeshon Holden: Three receptions, 60 yards, 1 TD
Cameron Latu: Three receptions, 51 yards
Ja’Corey Brooks: One reception, 29 yards
Jermaine Burton: One reception, 16 yards
Amari Niblack: One reception, 15 yards, 1 TD
Kick/Punt returns
Kool-Aid McKinstry: Five punt returns, 139 yards
Brian Branch: One punt return, 68 yards
Isaiah Bond: One punt return, 34 yards
Jahmyr Gibbs: One kick return, 57 yards
Defense
Demarcco Hellams: Eight tackles
Brian Branch: Five tackles, one sack, 1 INT
Will Anderson: Five tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD
Henry To’oTo’o: Four tackles, one sack
Deontae Lawson: Four tackles, one sack
Jaylen Moody: Three tackles
Terrion Arnold: Three tackles
Byron Young: Two tackles, 0.5 sacks
Dallas Turner: Two tackles
Malachi Moore: One tackle, 0.5 sacks
