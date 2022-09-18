Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Samsung's New Rugged Phone Has Custom Buttons and a Replaceable Battery
Samsung is adding yet another phone to its US lineup. The Galaxy XCover6Pro is a rugged device designed primarily for industrial and enterprise use, unlike Samsung's flagship Galaxy S22 family or premium foldable Galaxy Z phones. It will launch in the US on Oct. 22 after first debuting in other markets, and it's the South Korean company's first rugged phone with 5G compatibility. US pricing hasn't been announced yet.
CNET
Amazon's Acquisition of Roomba Maker iRobot Is Under FTC Scrutiny
Amazon's $1.7 billion acquisition of iRobot is being closely looked at by the Federal Trade Commission, the maker of Roomba robot vacuum cleaners said in a new filing published Tuesday. "On September 19, 2022, iRobot and Amazon each received a request for additional information and documentary materials" on the merger,...
CNET
Iron Man Getting Video Game From the EA Studio Behind Dead Space Remake
Iconic Marvel hero Iron Man is getting a "single-player, third-person, action-adventure" video game from Motive, the studio behind the upcoming Dead Space remake, publisher EA said Tuesday. It'll let you play as Tony Stark's Avenger alter ego in an original story that'll tap into the character's "rich history." The development...
CNET
Echos in Excess: Why You Should Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, what kind of strange person has an Amazon device in every room? Well, call me strange -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in a forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNET
Verizon's New Total Prepaid Brand Aims for AT&T's Cricket, T-Mobile's Metro
Verizon completed its purchase of prepaid provider Tracfone for $6 billion last year, and on Wednesday is set to make its biggest move in the space since then. Dubbed Total by Verizon, the nation's largest wireless carrier is adding a new prepaid brand to its stable that is designed to take on Metro by T-Mobile and AT&T's Cricket Wireless.
CNET
iPhone 14 Cheat Sheet: Your Essential Guide to the Latest iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iPhone 14 line was announced at its "Far Out" event alongside the latest line of Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro 2. We put together this cheat sheet to show you what's new and how to get started with the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Comments / 0