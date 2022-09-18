Georgia man killed in Aiken County crash

Buy Now The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred in Beech Island Sunday morning. Aiken Standard File Photo

A Georgia man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Aiken County.

Paul E. Marsh Jr., 45, of Martinez, Ga. was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma after his vehicle was found overturned in a drainage ditch along the 1400 block of Sand Bar Ferry Road Sunday afternoon.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said officers believe Marsh was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota east on Sand Bar Ferry when the vehicle ran off right side of the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

Ables said investigators with his office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol believe the crash happened several hours before officers were called to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner's office.

Toxicology analyses are pending.