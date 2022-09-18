ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

49ers QB Trey Lance (ankle) carted off, ruled out vs. Seahawks

By Field Level Media
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lddWP_0i0juV3M00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field with an air cast on his lower right leg late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif.

Lance's leg appeared to buckle under him after a short gain on a rushing play. He was quickly ruled out for the game with an ankle injury.

Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game in relief of Lance and started 4-for-4 for 70 yards, capped off by a 38-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ross Dwelley that gave the 49ers a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.

San Francisco kept Garoppolo on a reworked deal for 2022 after it was unable to find a trade partner for the veteran.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Inside the Ohioans playing in the NFL this season

Data: NFL; Chart: Axios VisualsIf you were to add up all the current NFL players from Ohio, you could field an entire team plus a full practice roster.State of play: Few other states produce more pros than we do: 74 to kick off this season, Axios Sports' Kendall Baker writes.Nine of them now play for the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.💪 Yes, and: Ohio State is also tied with LSU (52) for the second-most collegiate players currently in the NFL, trailing Alabama's 58. Of note: Six pros have completed the Buckeye State trifecta by playing high school, college and professional football here in Ohio.Punter Kevin Huber, in his 14th year with the Bengals, gets bonus points for playing all three in the same city. The list includes:James Hudson III: Central Catholic (Toledo), University of Cincinnati, BengalsDenzel Ward: Nordonia (Macedonia), OSU, BrownsKareem Hunt: South (Willoughby), Toledo, BrownsKevin Huber: McNicholas (Cincinnati), University of Cincinnati, BengalsJoe Burrow: Athens (The Plains), OSU (prior to transferring to LSU), BengalsSam Hubbard: Moeller (Cincinnati), OSU, Bengals
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy