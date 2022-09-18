Read full article on original website
QACPS approves roof renovations
CENTREVILLE — The Queen Anne’s County Board of Education kicked-off the school year with a short—but productive—board meeting, granting approval to budget allocations for several projects and consent to move forward with minor renovations to Kent Island High School and…
athleticbusiness.com
City of Euless Family Life Aquatic & Recreation Center
The Euless Family Life Aquatic & Recreation Center includes both an indoor and an outdoor facility. Located adjacent to an existing senior center and fitness center, the facility needed to accommodate both youths and older adults. The indoor aquatic facility features a recreational pool and play area, restrooms, dressing rooms, equipment rooms and support spaces.
