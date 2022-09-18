ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

Related
footballscoop.com

Kentucky A.D. Mitch Barnhart says "rosters flipping so rapidly" is a factor in SEC's future football scheduling formats with OU, Texas

University of Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart, one of college athletics most respected statesmen and currently the longest-tenured A.D. in the rugged Southeastern Conference, provided some insight during this week’s Big Blue Nation radio show as to SEC discussions on future football scheduling models once both Oklahoma and Texas join the league.
LEXINGTON, KY
NBC Sports

Kentucky’s Tionna Herron recovering from open-heart surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Kyra Elzy says freshman Tionna Herron is recovering from open-heart surgery to correct a structural abnormality. The 6-foot-4 post player learned of her condition after arriving at school in June and received other opinions before surgery was recommended. Senior trainer Courtney Jones said in a release that Herron underwent surgery Aug. 24 at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and is recovering at home in DeSoto, Texas.
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Meet Eastern Kentucky University President: David McFaddin

Number of degree programs: Over 100 on-campus and online. How long in position: Two years (also served as interim president from December 2019 to August 2020) • Ph.D., educational leadership and policy studies—Eastern Kentucky University. • MBA—University of Kentucky Gatton College of Business and Economics. • Bachelor of...
RICHMOND, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Lexington, KY
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Albany, OH
New Albany, OH
Sports
wymt.com

Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | 5 UK football players suing Lexington police officer

WATCH | Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Victims advocates in Lexington offering help, resources after a crime. Students at Ky. school get new way to learn about STEM. Updated: 17 hours ago. The Kentucky Science Center and Toyota partnered to put a new STEAM Makers...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Breast#Junior National#Wildcats#Swearingen Trains Year#New Albany Aquatic Club#Cleveland Sectionals
WKYT 27

‘It’s just so disheartening:’ Lexington business burglarized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family has been hit not once, but twice, by burglars at their local businesses. Java Jukebox on Maxwell Street was hit early Thursday morning. Local musician Lane Allen opened his Java Jukebox Café and Eatery back in July with a main goal in mind....
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two local educators honored at Frankfort

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WKYT 27

Car crashes into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
LEXINGTON, KY
hamburgjournal.com

A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane

If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
LEXINGTON, KY
wmky.org

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
violetskyadventures.com

Visit the Childhood Home of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln

Mary Todd Lincoln’s childhood home gives a glimpse into the First Lady’s tumultuous life. From her childhood in Lexington, this museum documents the roots from which Mrs. Lincoln grew and follows her life through her husbands presidency and the struggles of their family. About. When Robert Smith Todd...
LEXINGTON, KY
WUKY

Masterson Station Park the latest to welcome a new city trail

The newest section of trail connects an existing path between the Masterson Station neighborhood and the playground with Town Branch Trail – a multi-use path surrounding the McConnell’s Trace neighborhood. The latest addition to Lexington’s ever-expanding trail network is in councilman and runner Josh McCurn’s district, and he’s...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy