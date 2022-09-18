Read full article on original website
Navasota Examiner
Local Iola student dies in crash
IOLA – A single-vehicle accident Wednesday night, Sept. 21, claimed the life of a local Iola student leaving the small community in mourning. At approximately 8:15 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Justin Ruiz stated a 1997 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Farm-to-Market Road 39. The vehicle went off the roadway and the driver overcorrected causing the vehicle to overturn, ejecting the driver and the rear-passenger.
kwhi.com
KBTX.com
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his “wellbeing has been verified.”
KBTX.com
Long road to recovery: Mother, son severely injured after car collision in Normangee
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One woman is in critical condition following the car crash that occurred on Sept. 16 in the south area of Normangee. The collision happened between two vehicles on Highway 39 at FM 1452. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai was filled with Normangee ISD students. DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota, resulting in the collision.
KBTX.com
KBTX.com
Click2Houston.com
Classes resume after 3 people hospitalized after irritant exposure inside Montgomery Co. school, officials say
HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after several people, including children, were being evaluated for exposure to a respiratory irritant at a private elementary school in Montgomery County. Firefighters in Magnolia responded to Sherwood Academy in the 32800 block of Tamina Road. According to the Montgomery County Hospital District, workers...
KBTX.com
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
KBTX.com
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
KBTX.com
Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers’ car seat safety event set for Saturday in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is teaming up with Texas A&M Agrilife to host the annual Car Seat Safety event Saturday at the Brazos Center in Bryan from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. “Our annual Car Seat Safety event is designed to teach parents about car seat...
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH NEAR LAKE SOMERVILLE
A Caldwell man was killed and a passenger was seriously hurt after a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning close to Lake Somerville. The accident occurred just before 6 a.m. on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park. According to DPS, a 2002 Ford Mustang was traveling southbound when...
KBTX.com
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
KBTX.com
Brazos County family sounding the alarm about the dangers of fentanyl
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Brazos County family is on a mission to save lives and raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and other dangerous opioids. Chari Alberts and her daughter Kylie Fitzgerald have created a Facebook group called Fentanyl Awareness- Brazos County. The group was created after the death of Koby Fitzgerald who died on April 5th, due to fentanyl poisoning.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas looking for burglars who struck Exxon gas station, stole ATM money
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police say three burglars broke into an Exxon gas station and stole money from an ATM inside. The burglary happened shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. A Groesbeck Police Department officer responded to the Exxon convenience store located in the 200 block of...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Woman For The Second Time In Four Months For Driving With An Invalid License
A Bryan police officer watching a car drive through a parking lot Monday during the midnight hour to avoid a red light leads to the arrest of the driver who has multiple driving convictions. Online records show this is the second time in four months that 19 year old Marqushia...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Reports Gunfire Inside A Bryan Apartment Injures One And Results In One Arrest
Gunfire inside a west Bryan apartment complex Sunday during the two a.m. hour resulted in a man going to the hospital and another man going to jail. According to the Bryan police arrest report, when 27 year old Hugo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. saw an officer with a rifle, Quintero dropped to his knees and put his hands into air.
kwhi.com
GRIMES CO. AUTHORITIES LOOKING FOR MISSING 6-YEAR-OLD BOY
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Brody Mack was last seen on Friday, September 16th in the 11000 block of Highway 105 East in Navasota, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley. Authorities say they need assistance in locating Brody to “verify...
UPDATE: 26-year-old man shot twice by College Station officer
A 26-year-old College Station man was shot twice by a single officer responding to several 911 calls of the man being violent towards his family, said police.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
