NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - One woman is in critical condition following the car crash that occurred on Sept. 16 in the south area of Normangee. The collision happened between two vehicles on Highway 39 at FM 1452. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash involved a 2017 Hyundai SUV and a 2015 Toyota SUV. The Hyundai was filled with Normangee ISD students. DPS said the driver of the Hyundai was attempting to turn off of Highway 39 onto FM 1452 when they pulled in front of the Toyota, resulting in the collision.

NORMANGEE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO