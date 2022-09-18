Read full article on original website
WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener
An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
Second-half surge by WVU brings Black Diamond Trophy back to Morgantown
WVU fights back to an even record after disappointing start to season. The Black Diamond Trophy is headed back to Morgantown after West Virginia topped Virginia Tech 33-10 at Lane Stadium on Thursday. The Hokies (2-2) were among the best in the country at stopping the run until the Mountaineers...
Daniels “exceeded expectations” in first three games
Graham Harrell knew he was getting a smart player, but JT Daniels is still impressing the OC. WVU’s coaching staff is quite happy with its new quarterback. JT Daniels continued his strong start as a Mountaineer in WVU’s passer, tossing for 174 yards and a touchdown in just under two quarters against Towson. That brings his season total up to 743 yards and six touchdowns.
Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT
Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Sold Out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night. WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
WVU football at Virginia Tech: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
The Black Diamond Trophy goes on the line on Thursday when West Virginia travels to Blacksburg to face Virginia Tech. WVU has faced few opponents more than it has Virginia Tech as the two rivals line up for the 54th time in history. Here’s everything you need to know about...
