Morgantown, WV

WVU, TTU battle to draw in Big 12 opener

An equalizer in the 48th minute helped the West Virginia University women’s soccer team fight to a 1-1 draw against Texas Tech at John Walker Soccer Complex in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday night. The two teams were scoreless at the half, despite West Virginia (3-3-4, 0-0-1 Big 12) outshooting...
Daniels “exceeded expectations” in first three games

Graham Harrell knew he was getting a smart player, but JT Daniels is still impressing the OC. WVU’s coaching staff is quite happy with its new quarterback. JT Daniels continued his strong start as a Mountaineer in WVU’s passer, tossing for 174 yards and a touchdown in just under two quarters against Towson. That brings his season total up to 743 yards and six touchdowns.
Keys to the Game: WVU must establish ground game vs. VT

Depending on where you live in the state, the West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech game may be bigger for you than the backyard brawl. No matter where it ranks for you, I’m all about these games being on the Mountaineers’ schedule. For one reason, the atmosphere. After what...
Football
Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy Sold Out

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this season, the West Virginia football program will compete in front of a sold-out crowd this Thursday night. WVU’s upcoming contest at Lane Stadium in the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy versus Virginia Tech has been officially announced as a sellout, according to the Virginia Tech athletic department.
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech

WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
