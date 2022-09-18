ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, VA

timesvirginian.com

Appomattox community gathers to help ‘Gabe’ at Moose Lodge

A benefit for Gabriel Prue, a seventh-grade Appomattox Middle School student who suffered a brain injury four months ago in an outdoor accident, was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge. On May 21, Gabriel “Gabe” Prue, 12, was in a field with his dad, Brian. It was...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSLS

‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success

VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books. Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the VinPride Festemorial for Pride Fest 2022. At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.
VINTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke non-profit collects backpacks for students in need

ROANOKE, Va. – Local organizations are making sure students have what they need to get their school year started on the right foot. On Wednesday, Kroger and Coca-Cola teamed up to help Straight Street get backpacks to students in need. The non-profit said at least 240 backpacks have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Meet Alfredo the robot: Waiter extraordinaire

LEXINGTON, Va. – In his first week on the job, Alfredo’s already making a great impression. He’s the newest employee at Kendal at Lexington Retirement Community and he just so happens to be a robot. Director of Culinary Judy Kurtz said Alfredo’s primary job is to bus...
LEXINGTON, VA
WSLS

Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Kendal at Lexington unveils robot to help with dining services

LEXINGTON, Va. – A local senior center is making some unique technological advances. On Wednesday, Kendal at Lexington said they started programming and testing a new service robot that’s designed to increase efficiencies and enhance dining services in their main dining room. Kendal at Lexington said their Servi...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Historic Fincastle Festival

FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vendors, artists and food trucks will grace the Fincastle streets from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. this Saturday for the Historic Fincastle Festival. A Touch-A-Truck display, petting zoo and pony rides will also be available, according to Historic Fincastle, Inc. Corvettes and Heritage cars will also...
FINCASTLE, VA
macaronikid.com

The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Sept. 23-25, 2022

Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! In advance of every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. With local schools all back in session, weekends offer families an opportunity to recharge from...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS

Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle

Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
CHATHAM, VA
cardinalnews.org

The awful history that Roanoke will remember today

It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
ROANOKE, VA

