Read full article on original website
Related
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox community gathers to help ‘Gabe’ at Moose Lodge
A benefit for Gabriel Prue, a seventh-grade Appomattox Middle School student who suffered a brain injury four months ago in an outdoor accident, was held Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Appomattox Moose Lodge. On May 21, Gabriel “Gabe” Prue, 12, was in a field with his dad, Brian. It was...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Fosters and volunteers needed at Bedford Humane Society
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Deisel is what we would call a foster fail, but he’s Carolyn William’s foster fail. She’s a volunteer with the Bedford Humane Society and joins WFXR News to talk about the need for foster families and volunteers. If you’re interested in volunteering...
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WSLS
Organizers call first SWVA Pride Fest a success
VINTON, Va. – This year’s SWVA Pride Fest was one for the books. Volunteers said about 3,000 people showed up at the VinPride Festemorial for Pride Fest 2022. At Pride Fest 2022, there were plenty of performers and over 80 vendors – they completely sold out of vendor spaces.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Roanoke non-profit collects backpacks for students in need
ROANOKE, Va. – Local organizations are making sure students have what they need to get their school year started on the right foot. On Wednesday, Kroger and Coca-Cola teamed up to help Straight Street get backpacks to students in need. The non-profit said at least 240 backpacks have been...
WSLS
Meet Alfredo the robot: Waiter extraordinaire
LEXINGTON, Va. – In his first week on the job, Alfredo’s already making a great impression. He’s the newest employee at Kendal at Lexington Retirement Community and he just so happens to be a robot. Director of Culinary Judy Kurtz said Alfredo’s primary job is to bus...
WSLS
Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
WSLS
Kendal at Lexington unveils robot to help with dining services
LEXINGTON, Va. – A local senior center is making some unique technological advances. On Wednesday, Kendal at Lexington said they started programming and testing a new service robot that’s designed to increase efficiencies and enhance dining services in their main dining room. Kendal at Lexington said their Servi...
WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSLS
You can celebrate the beginning of fall at the Sinkland Farm’s Pumpkin Festival
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Sinkland Farm’s Pumpkin Festival is here, and they are celebrating 31 years of fall family fun. The highlight of the festival is the farm’s big pumpkin patch. You can pick from a number of different pumpkins in all different sizes and colors. In addition...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Historic Fincastle Festival
FINCASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vendors, artists and food trucks will grace the Fincastle streets from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. this Saturday for the Historic Fincastle Festival. A Touch-A-Truck display, petting zoo and pony rides will also be available, according to Historic Fincastle, Inc. Corvettes and Heritage cars will also...
macaronikid.com
The Best Lynchburg Area Weekend Events - Sept. 23-25, 2022
Welcome to the weekend update from Lynchburg Macaroni Kid! In advance of every weekend, we share the top family-friendly events in the Lynchburg area and beyond. There's no time like now to make family memories!. With local schools all back in session, weekends offer families an opportunity to recharge from...
WSLS
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
smithmountainlake.com
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE EVENTS
Henry Rollins has toured the world as a spoken word artist. “Diatribist, confessor, provocateur, humorist, even motivational speaker,” The Washington Post said. And Entertainment Weekly asked: “Is there anything this guy can’t do?” On the “Good To See You 2022” tour, Rollins will recount the events of his life in the brief pre-COVID period since the last tour and when things got even stranger over the last several months. It’s been an interesting time to say the least and he’s got some great stories to tell. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WSET
Roanoke FireEMS Department responds to small fire, dog brought outside for fresh air
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department said they responded to a small kitchen fire on Wednesday. This incident happened on the 1200 block of Dale Avenue. Firefighters said that the fire was quickly put out. They also said a dog was brought out for some fresh air.
chathamstartribune.com
Emerging tick borne disease is killing cattle
Local veterinarian Paul Erwin said the phones “started blowing up in August,” with calls about an emerging cattle disease, theileria. Erwin said the Chatham Veterinary Clinic treated three cows and they still died, and he estimates there have been 20-30 confirmed cases of the protozoan disease in the county.
WSLS
Have any questions for the new Montgomery County Public Schools superintendent? We’d love to hear!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – This week, Montgomery County Public Schools appointed a new superintendent, Dr. Bernard F. Bragen, Jr. Bragen has served as superintendent in New Jersey public schools for about nine years and is elated to be bringing his expertise to the New River Valley. “I am extremely...
cardinalnews.org
The awful history that Roanoke will remember today
It began the way so many other lynchings began. A white woman said a Black man assaulted her. Police arrested a suspect – whether the right one or not hardly mattered. An angry mob formed. Not content with the justice meted out by the judicial system, the mob demanded the suspect be murdered on the spot. And that’s exactly what they did, reveling in the public spectacle of the man’s gruesome death.
Comments / 0