Horry County fireworks ordinance not a complete ban
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have to think twice about setting fireworks off at the beach soon. The Horry County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting fireworks use in the county. The county ordinance mirrors the city of Myrtle Beach, limiting when and where fireworks...
Myrtle Beach receives Arbor Day Foundation grant, gives away 400 trees
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach gave away 400 trees to the community on Thursday morning at Myrtle’s Market. In just two hours most of the trees were gone before the event wrapped up. The City of Myrtle Beach, Arbor Day Foundation and Meritage Homes...
Some new things are cooking up at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you like to cook or have an interest in the food business, you can follow your passion at The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach. It’s a new program that’s offered at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College. You can explore diversified cuisines, cultures,...
Grand Strand Humane Society tackles capacity issues with free adoption event
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is currently home to many furry friends looking for their forever homes, but they’ve reached their capacity preventing them from helping future dogs in need. To combat capacity issues, the humane society is hosting a free dog adoption event...
MYR hosts large-scale emergency response training
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The training exercise simulates what would happen if an aircraft were to crash on the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport giving first responders real-life situations on how to respond if something catastrophic were to ever happen. “It’s vital it gives you that muscle memory,”...
NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
Georgetown County School District considering modified year-round school calendar
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Stephanie Holder has a daughter in fifth grade at a Georgetown County elementary school. She said the school district’s proposed modified year-round calendar would give her family more time together. “As a mother, I believe that those times off, those breaks would actually give...
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
Horry County School District looks to fill 57 bus driver vacancies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County School District is one of the largest districts in the state with 54 schools and 8 million square feet of space that make up their schools and facilities. They operate 379 school buses. “Our bus drivers drive almost 5 million miles a year...
Professor reflects back on over 20-years at CCU during Founder’s Week
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University celebrates 68 years as an institution this week. For professors like Taylor Damonte, Ph.D., who have been working at the university for over 20 years, this is a good time to reflect on how much the institution has changed. “I really applaud the...
Georgetown County School Board to vote on year-round school after positive survey results
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District may soon move to a year-round calendar. The School Board said Tuesday the change could happen as soon as the 2023-24 school year. The news comes after results from a survey on the subject. The Director of Human Resources for...
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In June, WMBF news detailed interview summaries and the storyline that led solicitor Ed Clements to not press any criminal charges and close Sheridan Wahl’s case. The 21-year-old arrived in Myrtle Beach from Tampa, Florida on September 19, 2021. Her body was found at...
Myrtle Beach International Airport expecting full parking lot capacity, third time in weeks
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For three weeks in the last month, Myrtle Beach International Airport is advising travelers to arrive early because parking lots are at full capacity. The full parking lots can be attributed to people heading out of town, causing an increased travel demand. Myrtle Beach International...
Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
Police: Missing man believed to be in Myrtle Beach area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police say the man who was reported missing and last seen Sept. 16 has been found safe. The Horry County Police Department said 25-year-old Wallace Denzel Richardson was last seen walking toward Loris at around noon on Sept. 16. Stay with WMBF News...
‘This is their Super Bowl’: Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - You can get a taste of the best chili in the country at this year’s Beach ‘n Chili Fest this weekend. Nearly 400 teams from across the country will face off against one another in the 55th Annual Chili Championship, competing for a trophy and prize money.
‘Shoe Us the Love’: Saint Frances Animal Center raising funds by collecting shoes
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Saint Frances Animal Center launched its “Shoe Us the Love” fundraiser collecting gently worn shoes to raise money not only for its animal center but to help those in need around the world. The gently used donated shoes will be refurbished and sent to...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after human remains were found in Georgetown County. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were discovered in a wooded area off Kent Road, which is located in a rural part of the county off Highway 521. Authorities added the...
Who’s the Conway Idol? Conway Superstar is underway to find just that!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to join the City of Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Conway Superstar event!. Categories will include Junior Star, Teen Star, Super Star and People’s Choice. For more information and ticketing, visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net or call 843-488-7679.
