Conway, SC

WMBF

Horry County fireworks ordinance not a complete ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have to think twice about setting fireworks off at the beach soon. The Horry County Council approved the first reading of an ordinance restricting fireworks use in the county. The county ordinance mirrors the city of Myrtle Beach, limiting when and where fireworks...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Conway, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Conway, SC
WMBF

MYR hosts large-scale emergency response training

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- The training exercise simulates what would happen if an aircraft were to crash on the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport giving first responders real-life situations on how to respond if something catastrophic were to ever happen. “It’s vital it gives you that muscle memory,”...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

NC woman drowns in Surfside Beach pool, coroner says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has died after drowning in a pool in Surfside Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said 63-year-old Diane Felts was found unresponsive in a pool at 6001 South Kings Highway. An online search matches the address to part of the Ocean Lakes Family Campground.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Professor reflects back on over 20-years at CCU during Founder’s Week

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University celebrates 68 years as an institution this week. For professors like Taylor Damonte, Ph.D., who have been working at the university for over 20 years, this is a good time to reflect on how much the institution has changed. “I really applaud the...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Horry County police arrest man wanted for murder in N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in the Myrtle Beach area, according to officials. The Raleigh Police Department said 34-year-old Deran Anthony Miles is connected to a homicide that took place Wednesday morning. Authorities said they were called to a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Dining with Dockery: Cafe Vincenzo’s

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s Dining with Dockery, we head to Cafe Vincenzo’s near the Grande Dunes to try out some of their popular dishes. Cafe Vincenzo’s offers a variety of food and drinks and is still relatively new to the Grand Strand!. The...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Who’s the Conway Idol? Conway Superstar is underway to find just that!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to join the City of Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Conway Superstar event!. Categories will include Junior Star, Teen Star, Super Star and People’s Choice. For more information and ticketing, visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net or call 843-488-7679.
CONWAY, SC

