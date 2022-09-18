Fire burns through mobile homes, cars in Vallejo

(KRON) — A fire tore through a mobile home park early Sunday morning, according to a tweet from Vallejo Fire Department.

(Photo courtesy of Medic Ambulance)

(Photo courtesy of Vallejo Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy of Medic Ambulance)

VFD states it was a two-alarm fire on the 1800 block of Broadway Street at the Tall Trees Mobile Home & RV Park. Broadway was shut down to all traffic for a short time while crews worked to contain the blaze.

Emergency medical services were also on scene. Photos from the fire show a mobile home engulfed in flames next to an SUV. Pictures taken after the fire had been put out show multiple mobile homes and at least one vehicle scorched by the flames.

(Photo courtesy of Medic Ambulance)

(Photo courtesy of Medic Ambulance)

(Photo courtesy of Medic Ambulance)

