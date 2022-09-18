ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Cedar City authorities searching for fugitive, no threat to the public

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Authorities in Cedar City are on the lookout for a fugitive who has an outstanding warrant. According to Lt. Clint Pollock of the Cedar City Police Department, AP&P officers went to take a fugitive into custody shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect got into a vehicle. AP&P officers attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. However, it fled from the area of 1150 W 400 South.
Santa Clara Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

(St. George, UT) -- Alejandro Castillo of Santa Clara is facing charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal for throwing a goldendoodle puppy against a wall at an apartment complex. He told her dogs weren't allowed on the property before throwing the dog. Castillo also allegedly sent text to someone telling them not to report what happened to police. He has been arraigned on the charge of cruelty and witness tampering.
Man arrested with over 2 pounds of meth on I-15

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – An officer with the Washington City Police Department arrested a man in possession of over two pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 recently. Police say a silver car with California license plates was traveling north on I-15 on Sept. 13, when the officer conducted a records check […]
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Two earthquakes shake Utah in one day

SALT LAKE CITY — Two earthquakes shook the Beehive State on Monday, September 19, one north of the Great Salt Lake, the other about 30 miles from Saint George. The first earthquake was recorded in Utah at around 10:05 a.m. MST. The earthquake’s location was on the north side of the Great Salt Lake, about five miles from the town of Corinne, UT.
An Exclusive Estate offers over 13,000 SF Living with Private Gate and 0.5 Acre Pond in Washington Utah Asking for $7.49 Million

The Estate in Washington, a luxurious home with over 0.5 acre pond plenty of space for parking offering resort style pool, full sports court, theatre room, indoor gym, full bar, pavillion & indoor basketball court and is now available for sale. This home located at 90 W Triple Crown Ln, Washington, Utah offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Bryan Burnett (Phone: 435-375-4564) at Century 21 Everest St George for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Washington.
A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
The Art in Kayenta Festival is Back

The Kayenta Arts Foundation is pleased to announce the 22nd annual Art in Kayenta festival, Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Each fall thousands of art enthusiasts and families have been making their way to Kayenta Art Village for the annual three-day FREE art festival in Ivins. Not only do festival goers enjoy spectacular art, they are also treated to stunning desert vistas, culinary delights from festival vendors, a beer and wine garden, live music, and Kayenta’s own delightful Xetava Gardens Café.
