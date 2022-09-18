Read full article on original website
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
PNM working to keep balloonists and spectators safe during Balloon Fiesta
Balloon Fiesta is a time when we see hundreds of balloons in the Albuquerque sky. While balloons fly, pilots need to be aware of powerlines in the area in order to stay safe. Although these types of incidents are rare, PNM wants to remind everyone what to do if a balloon comes into contact with a powerline.
An Earthquake 190 Miles Away In New Mexico Felt Across The Border
On Thursday, September 1, at 10:23 am, the epicenter of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake originated 57 miles south of Carlsbad, Eddy County, New Mexico, making its way across the borderland. Three weeks ago, a reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake originating 190 miles away in New Mexico was felt across El Paso...
KOAT 7
Parents concerned about communication protocols from APS
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Parents at Albuquerque Public Schools are growing frustrated with the increase of reported threats and hoaxes, especially this year. The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon at Sandia High School, located in the northeast area. "I went outside and everyone just started running. I was okay,...
Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
pinonpost.com
Free speech org. lauds UNM’s response to Antifa’s attack on Tomi Lahren event
Following Antifa radicals’ attack on Tomi Lahren that forced her Turning Point USA event at the University of New Mexico to be tormented following a violent leftist mob breaching the building, UNM released a response. “We are deeply disappointed in the actions of those individuals who intentionally chose to...
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police chase and shoot man early Wednesday morning
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and hurt a man early Wednesday morning. Police say officers heard about shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle around 3 a.m. When an officer arrived he found a man who was possibly trying to break into a convenience store. As the officer confronted the man, the man ran away and the officer chased him. At some point, the officer fired their gun and hit the man. Officers found the man a few blocks away and took him to the hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive.
KOAT 7
State announces auto theft deterrent program for registered Balloon Fiesta participants
SANTA FE, N.M. — The Office of the Superintendent of Insurance along with other state and local law enforcement agencies will be providing auto theft prevention services at the 50th Balloon Fiesta. The Auto Theft Prevention Authority of the OSI will be launching a GPS monitoring service for registered...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
AdWeek
El Paso Station Off Air After Power Outage
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. El Paso, Texas NBC affiliate KTSM is off the air after a power outage. The station posted the news to its website...
Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
KOAT 7
Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
KOAT 7
BCSO deputies search for murder suspect in the South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a bus stop in the South Valley, Thursday afternoon. BSCO deputies answered reports of a shooting at a bus stop in Albuquerque. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died.
How Many Votes El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Received – EXPLAINED
Yvonne Rosales is the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which represents the state and victims of crime committed in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties. Here is how she won the election. March 2020 - PRIMARY ELECTION. There were four Democrats who ran in the primary election. No...
These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp
Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
Did You See a Trail of Lights Moving In a Straight Line Over East El Paso? The Mystery Explained
There is a lot of sky to look up at in the West Texas desert. Perfect for UFO sightings. Is that what the mysterious lights were that were seen moving silently in a straight line across the sky on the east side Monday evening, an intergalactic spaceship?. Strange Mysterious Lights.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque police update on two late August shootings involving officers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department provided updates on two shootings involving its officers from late August. The first shooting was on Aug. 22 on 2nd Street in downtown Albuquerque. Officers responded to a fight breaking out around 1 a.m. As an officer made an announcement to clear...
KFOX 14
Zoning changes could be made for dispensaries in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council are expected to discuss the distance dispensaries can be from one another. Under Las Cruces' ordinance, dispensaries must be at least 300 feet away from each other. Discussion and action could get rid of the 300-foot buffer between cannabis retailers/microbusinesses...
KOAT 7
Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested
VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
An Unstable Driver Plows Into El Paso Dealership In Crazy Video
A video posted on social media shows an unstable driver plowing into a car dealership in East El Paso, wrecking multiple cars on the lot. On Monday, September 19, a video shared on FitFam shows an erratic driver crashing into the El Paso car dealership Viva Nissan. The video also...
