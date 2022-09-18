ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

Parents concerned about communication protocols from APS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Parents at Albuquerque Public Schools are growing frustrated with the increase of reported threats and hoaxes, especially this year. The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon at Sandia High School, located in the northeast area. "I went outside and everyone just started running. I was okay,...
The Associated Press

Electric demand to outpace capacity for New Mexico utilities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are concerned about the ability of the state’s largest electric providers to meet demands during peak seasons in 2023 and 2024. The Public Regulation Commission convened a special meeting Thursday with utility executives to discuss supply chain issues that have delayed projects that were meant to fill the void as Public Service Co. of New Mexico shutters a major coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico and as demand increases. PNM executives said the utility will have “quite a hole” to fill next summer since solar and battery storage systems that were initially expected to be online to replace the San Juan Generating Station — which is closing next week — won’t be operating as planned. El Paso Electric, a utility that serves customers in southern New Mexico, also is expecting a capacity gap next summer. Like PNM, El Paso Electric will have to buy power from other producers to ensure adequate capacity when customers crank up their air conditioners during the hottest of days.
KTSM

Two people found dead inside Las Cruces residence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the Las Cruces Police Department, two individuals were found deceased inside a residence on Sep. 21. On the 1400 block of Alamo Dr., a man and woman were found deceased inside a residence. The identities of these two individuals are unknown as well as the cause of death. […]
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police chase and shoot man early Wednesday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and hurt a man early Wednesday morning. Police say officers heard about shots fired near Candelaria and Carlisle around 3 a.m. When an officer arrived he found a man who was possibly trying to break into a convenience store. As the officer confronted the man, the man ran away and the officer chased him. At some point, the officer fired their gun and hit the man. Officers found the man a few blocks away and took him to the hospital. Police say the man is expected to survive.
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
AdWeek

El Paso Station Off Air After Power Outage

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. El Paso, Texas NBC affiliate KTSM is off the air after a power outage. The station posted the news to its website...
KTSM

Las Cruces restaurant owner charged with murder of his wife

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Robert Yacone, co-owner of Forghdaboutit Southwest Italian restaurant in Las Cruces, is charged with first-degree murder of his wife Kimberly Yacone during a domestic dispute that also resulted in an officer-involved shooting.  Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said deputies responded to the Yacone home off Vista del Oro just […]
KOAT 7

Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
KOAT 7

BCSO deputies search for murder suspect in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sherriff's Office is investigating a homicide at a bus stop in the South Valley, Thursday afternoon. BSCO deputies answered reports of a shooting at a bus stop in Albuquerque. A man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later died.
93.1 KISS FM

These Are The 10 Best El Paso Steakhouses According to Yelp

Last week I wrote about 5 particular local steakhouses that, in my opinion, make a delicious steak, JUST as good as some national steakhouses. Well according to Yelp, they also agree with me. Usually whenever they post a top 10 local list, occasionally you'll see big chain restaurants featured. Not for steakhouses though!
KFOX 14

Zoning changes could be made for dispensaries in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Las Cruces City Council are expected to discuss the distance dispensaries can be from one another. Under Las Cruces' ordinance, dispensaries must be at least 300 feet away from each other. Discussion and action could get rid of the 300-foot buffer between cannabis retailers/microbusinesses...
KOAT 7

Missing New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Valencia County Sheriff's Office held a news conference surrounding details of Karla Aguilera's, 37, death Monday. Her husband, Rosalio Aguilera-Gamboa, 50, and Maria Guadalupe Nevarez Aguilera, 50, are currently in Finney County Jail in Garden City, Kansas. "We need to tie up some ends in...
