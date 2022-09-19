ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dolphins rally behind Tua's 6 TD passes to shock Ravens

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rndwr_0i0jqxQk00

Tua Tagovailoa rallied the Dolphins from a 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter and his sixth touchdown pass of the game with 14 seconds remaining pushed Miami past the host Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday.

Tagovailoa shrugged off two first-half interceptions and threw a 7-yard laser to Jaylen Waddle for the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, marching 68 yards in six plays to respond to Justin Tucker's 51-yard field goal, a kick that gave Baltimore a brief 38-35 lead with 2:18 on the clock.

"Never did you think we're going to have that many balls thrown over our heads," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "That just can't happen."

NFL Network said the fourth-quarter, 21-point comeback was the first by any team in the past 12 seasons.

Tagovailoa completed 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six TD passes, outdueling Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson had nine carries for 119 yards and threw three TD passes for Baltimore, but it wasn't enough. Six TD passes in a game is tied for the second-most in NFL history.

Miami head coach Mike McDaniel is 2-0, the first Dolphins coach to win the first two games of his debut season since Jimmy Johnson in 1996.

Jackson's 79-yard touchdown run looked like the nail in the coffin for the Dolphins near the end of the third quarter. Baltimore led 35-14.

"I was really hoping we'd get some adversity this game and see how we'd respond to a deficit," McDaniel said. "And apparently they took me way too literal."

But Miami outscored the Ravens 28-3 in the fourth quarter as the comeback began with Tagovailoa's pair of TD passes to Tyreek Hill and another to River Cracraft.

After a quiet three quarters, Hill's second score on as many Miami possessions at the 5:19 mark of the fourth quarter tied the game.

Waddle and Hill had 11 receptions apiece in the game, with Hill totaling 190 yards receiving and Waddle gaining 171 yards. No wide receiver tandem has had 170-plus yards and two touchdowns each in the same game since at least 1950, per the NFL.

Baltimore had two 100-yard receivers: wide receiver Rashod Bateman (4-108) and tight end Mark Andrews (9-104). A final heave from Jackson as time expired fell incomplete with Bateman fighting for the ball in the front of the end zone.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay left the game on the final drive with a concussion. He opened the game with a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders

QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL
numberfire.com

Bears' Justin Fields rushes for touchdown in Week 2 loss to Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields completed 7 of 11 attempts for 70 yards and 1 interception with 8 carries for 20 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in Week 2's 10-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Through two weeks, Fields has attempted just 28 passes, with...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy